St. Paul’s head coach Ham Barnett admits he has heard talk about his team all season long, of how this would be a rebuilding season for the Saints, and the expectations placed on the team, in some cases, were not at all lofty.
He took those predictions and used them as incentive for his team. So far, so good.
The Saints upset No. 9-ranked Carver of Montgomery on the road last Friday in first-round play of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A state playoffs. The 13-0 win over the Wolverines sends St. Paul’s to the second round this Friday night where they will meet Pelham on the Saints’ home field.
In picking up the win over Carver, St. Paul’s was named the Lagniappe Team of the Week. The Lagniappe Team of the Week award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
“At the beginning of the year you hear all the naysayers, even people around here, saying we are in a rebuilding phase,” said Barnett, who is in his first year as the Saints’ head coach after three seasons as the team’s defensive coordinator under former head coach Steve Mask. “But I don’t have that kind of mentality and this senior class has been with me since their freshman year and I know the way they’ve worked and I know how these St. Paul’s kids are during playoff time.
“So once we knew we were in [the playoffs] I knew we could make some noise a little bit. They’ve really done everything that we’ve asked them to do. We always talk about nobody respects you, nobody picks you, and so we’re playing that underdog role and I think they have a chip on their shoulder and they have played like it, especially the last four weeks. I’ve really been happy with the way we’ve played.”
The Saints will carry a 6-5 overall record into Friday’s game against Pelham, which also has a 6-5 mark. St. Paul’s claimed the No. 4 seed out of Class 6A, Region 1 with a 5-3 record against region opponents. Pelham is the No. 2 seed out of Region 3, where it posted a 4-2 mark against region opponents. St. Paul’s has won four of its past five games, its only loss coming in a 16-3 decision at unbeaten Theodore, the top-ranked team in Class 6A. The Saints lost four of their first six games to start the season.
“Like I tell [the team], the teams that get knocked out [of the playoffs] are the teams that are tired of playing,” Barnett said of his message to the Saints. “I don’t think our kids are tired of playing. Last year we made it to the second round in [Class] 5A and the year before we won a state championship. I talked to them the last few weeks about the memories of making that run two years ago and what it felt like and the memories they have of that. And I said, let’s try to make those memories again.”
Pelham, coached by Mike Vickery, ran away with its first-round game, claiming a 44-14 victory over Northridge. Barnett said Pelham will provide a lot of challenges for his team, but he feels confident his team is ready to meet those challenges. Against Carver, the Saints’ defense put pressure on the Wolverines’ backup quarterback, who took over the offense when the starting quarterback and running back were suspended. Offensively, the Saints were able to do enough against a pair of five-star recruits to get the win. Now the Saints get a chance to return to their home field and continue their quest for a state title.
“It will be good to play at home again, because in all honesty our last game at home was against Blount and I didn’t know if we’d be coming home again,” Barnett said.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.