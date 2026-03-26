PREP BASEBALL St. Paul’s holds on to No. 1 ranking TOMMY HICKS Tommy Hicks Author twitter Author email Mar 26, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 The St. Paul’s Saints, who reached the state championship series in Class 5A last season, remains the No. 1-ranked team in 5A in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) baseball poll.The Saints are one of 10 teams from the Lagniappe coverage area ranked or receiving votes in this week’s poll. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmu2:C9@A6 C646:G65 G@E6D 3FE :D ?@E C2?<65 2>@?8 E96 E@A `_ E62>D :? r=2DD fp E9:D H66<] |4v:==\%@@=6? 2?5 $2C2=2?5 3@E9 C646:G65 G@E6D :? E96 r=2DD ep A@==] pD:56 7C@> }@] `\C2?<65 $E] !2F=’D[ u2:E9 p4256>J :D C2?<65 }@] b[ &|$\(C:89E :D C2?<65 }@] `_ 2?5 |@3:=6 r9C:DE:2? C646:G65 G@E6D :? E96 r=2DD dp A@==] $E] |:4926= :D C2?<65 }@] g 2?5 $2EDF>2 C646:G65 G@E6D :? r=2DD cp 2?5 r@EE286 w:== r9C:DE:2? C646:G65 G@E6D :? r=2DD bp]k^AmkAm%9:D H66<’D }@] `\C2?<65 32D632== E62>D E9:D H66< :?4=F56 t?E6CAC:D6 WfpX[ w@>6H@@5 WepX[ $E] !2F=’D WdpX[ s6D9=6C WcpX[ v=6?H@@5 @7 !96?:I r:EJ WbpX[ |2CD w:== q:3=6 WapX[ {6C@J W`pX 2?5 {2<6D:56 $49@@= @7 tF72F=2 Wp=232>2 x?56A6?56?E $49@@= pDD@4:2E:@?[ px$pX]k^Am Email Tommy Hicks at tommy@lagniappemobile.com. Tags Education Educational Institutions Alabama Mobile, Alabama Mobile County, Alabama Schools Tommy Hicks Author twitter Author email Follow Tommy Hicks Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Have a promo code? Find Offers × Have a promo code? Find Offers Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code. Promotional Rates were found for your code. Sorry, an error occurred. do not remove Get Started Back Trending Now Changes taking place at Azalea City G.C. Council approves Mobile Sports Hall of Fame funding Spring Hill to join Gulf South Conference Fairhope, Foley win Newell Throws Meet titles Stowers’ focus is set on Saints’ title chase Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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