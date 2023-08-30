It seems this would be a long-standing rivalry and yet when McGill-Toolen travels to St. Paul’s Friday night it will mark only the second time the teams have met on the football field. The first came a year ago with the Saints claiming a 16-3 win over the Yellow Jackets on McGill’s home field.
Still, there is a definite rivalry vibe that exists between the two programs and that is the atmosphere the respective head coaches expect to be evident. The matchup is selected as this week’s Lagniappe Game of the Week.
St. Paul’s has the home-field advantage and is coming off a 14-7 victory over UMS-Wright in a long-time rivalry, the “Battle of Old Shell Road,” last Friday at UMS. McGill, led by David Faulkner in his first season as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach, dropped their season-opener 21-0 at home to Montgomery Catholic.
As such, the Saints are looking to continue their momentum while McGill is seeking to collect its first win of the young season.
“I was really proud of our guys,” St. Paul’s head coach Ham Barnett, in his second season at the helm of the Saints’ program, said. “I think the weight room and conditioning really paid off and they knew why they did it after the game for sure. Our offensive line, which I thought before the season was going to be our strong suit, they really played well in the game. Our defense bent a few times but never really broke and kept us in the game. Last year against UMS I thought we lost the special teams battle, and this year I think we won the special teams battle and that was a big difference in the game this year.
“It’s definitely big for the community [to beat UMS]. It’s a huge rivalry. To get that win for these kids was very important to us. It’s been a lot of fun the last 24 hours but now it’s time to focus on McGill.”
Faulkner said while his team did not come away with the desired result, he saw some good things from the Yellow Jackets in their season-opener.
“I thought our kids played hard,” he said. “I thought our effort was good, I thought our energy was good and with seven minutes left in the game, it was 7-0. We weren’t able to take advantage of the opportunity to score and give ourselves a chance to win and ultimately we left the defense out there too long, and they gave up a couple of scores at the end. I felt like we played well enough on defense to win. We just didn’t do anything offensively to take advantage of any of the opportunities we had.”
Faulkner said his offense will have to show improvement this week against the Saints.
“I think we’re going to have to execute better on third down and in the red zone,” he said. “We’re going to have to find ways to get the ball in the end zone and score points. St. Paul’s has a very talented football team. They are well-coached and they’re going to play hard and it’s going to be quite a challenge for us. We’re going to have to make sure that we prepare well this week to be up for the challenge and then we’re going to have to meet their intensity on Friday night.”
St. Paul’s ended a two-game series win streak by UMS with Friday’s win and came within one win of knotting the all-time series with the Bulldogs, which now rests at 23-22 in favor of UMS. But while it was an important win, especially for the players and fanbase, Barnett said the concentration must shift to McGill and this week’s important Class 6A, Region 1 game, the first of three straight region games for the Saints.
“Coach Faulkner does a great job,” Barnett said. “I faced him when he was at Enterprise and at Fairhope when I was at different places. I know he’s going to throw the ball around a little bit. I know they played really good defense against Montgomery Catholic. … They played a lot of man coverage and they load the box and I expect to see that against us because we ran the ball a lot against UMS on Friday night.”
