Last year when Asher Hale looked around the St. Paul’s offensive huddle he was made aware of a simple fact — he was the only returning starter on the Saints’ offensive line. As St. Paul’s prepares to begin the 2023 season, that’s no longer the case. Now when Hale views his brethren along the offensive line he sees a lot of familiar faces.
“I’m really excited for the O-line to go to work this year,” Hale said.
So is head coach Ham Barnett, who said Hale is the glue that holds that unit together.
“He has a world of experience,” Barnett said of the 6-foot-5, 300-pound South Alabama commit. “He’s been a starter since his sophomore year. He’s a leader on our football team now as a senior and last year I really saw him take a step in the right direction. He’s gotten a lot of attention from the colleges because of that but also, I just like the way he’s led. He’s been a guy I depend on, in the game or out of the game. That’s the kind of guy he is for us.”
Hale said he’s happy with his role and is glad to take on the responsibility he has been handed. He noted he wants to be counted on, especially in tough situations, and is pleased Barnett and the coaching staff trust him in that position.
“I was really trying to put the work in to help my team,” he said. “At St. Paul’s, the community really pushes you to be better and to work on yourself.”
That’s the path Hale has placed himself on since his sophomore season, Barnett said. Each of the past two years he has demonstrated improvement not only on the field but off the field as well in terms of work in the weight room and his conditioning.
“As a sophomore, he was pretty much out of shape,” Barnett said. “He played around 320, 325, and as a 15-year-old that’s a lot of weight to carry. As a junior, he got down to about 315 and we saw him move a lot better, and this year he’s actually cut down to about 300 pounds. That has added a lot to his speed, his agility, his side-to-side movement, his pass-setting. All that has really improved.
“He’s still nasty [as a blocker] though. We love running behind him because he’s so nasty. He can mash people. If you ask him what he loves about football he’ll say he loves to mash people, and I love that.”
And indeed, Hale does like the physical aspect of the game and the position he plays.
“That’s my favorite part, honestly. I thought coming into my junior year I had a lot to prove because I didn’t have much experience,” he said. “I just really wanted to prove I was the guy for the St. Paul’s team.”
Mission accomplished.
“This year we have all five of our offensive linemen coming back,” Barnett said. “Asher’s the bell cow of our offensive line. He’s the guy when things aren’t going well at practice, he’s the one who motivates people. I look to him as a guy who can lead our football team. We’re going to rely on our offensive line like we did last year.”
Hale was South Alabama’s first verbal commitment for its 2024 recruiting class. Since that time the Jaguars have added several other 2024 commitments, including a good number from the Mobile area. Hale said he’s looking forward to playing his college career at home, but that’s not at the forefront of his thinking at the moment.
“South is still another whole year away,” he said. “That’s in the future. Right now, I’m focusing on St. Paul’s and winning and beating UMS in that first game. That’s what my focus is on.”
