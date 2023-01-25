Senior Bowl

This year’s game will be the 74th in the history of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, but in some ways, it will have a different look than in past games. There will still be a large number of Alabama players in the game, along with players from Auburn, Troy and South Alabama as well.

NFL scouts will flock to the city to watch the practices and some will stay in town to watch the game at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 4. Some players will take advantage of their invitation to play in the annual all-star game, impressing NFL personnel enough to improve their draft position.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

