This year’s game will be the 74th in the history of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, but in some ways, it will have a different look than in past games. There will still be a large number of Alabama players in the game, along with players from Auburn, Troy and South Alabama as well.
NFL scouts will flock to the city to watch the practices and some will stay in town to watch the game at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 4. Some players will take advantage of their invitation to play in the annual all-star game, impressing NFL personnel enough to improve their draft position.
But there will also be changes. Perhaps most notable is the absence of two distinct coaching staffs leading the teams. Instead, there will be 30 coaches from 16 NFL teams fashioned together to make up the coaching staffs for the National and American teams.
NFL trainers are no longer working all-star games, so the Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Group will now handle that aspect of the game. The game will be played the same week as the East-West Shrine Bowl all-star game in Las Vegas — kickoff for that game is Thursday, ahead of the NFL’s Pro Bowl activities in town.
Otherwise, the Senior Bowl will look pretty much the way it always has.
Noting this has been a “stressful year” of preparations, Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said he is pleased with the roster and the events associated with the game and he is happy the game has remained strong despite some changes.
“To be sitting here a week before the game and the roster still looks the same as it’s always looked, yeah, that’s definitely gratifying,” Nagy said. “It’s been a different year for sure. It’s been a stressful year, but I’m just excited.
It speaks to the brand, the Senior Bowl — actually, the kids don’t call it the Senior Bowl anymore; they call it the Reese’s Bowl, which is great. I hope our title sponsor likes that. … This has reinforced to me that relationships really matter. I felt like the 32 NFL teams really had our back, I felt the agent community really had our back, because we’ve treated them right over the years and the Mobile community has treated them right and they really like coming here.”
Nagy said more than 4,000 credentials have been requested for the week, which is a record for the game. Of that number, more than 1,000 are from media members, which he said speaks to the importance and the history of the game.
Nagy announced Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker will attend this year’s game, though because of his knee injury, he will not take part in practices nor the game. It was also announced Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon, who recently graduated, will participate.
Area players include Troy’s Carlton Martial (McGill-Toolen), Maryland’s Jakorian Bennett (McGill-Toolen) and South Alabama’s Jalen Wayne (Spanish Fort). South Alabama’s Darrell Luter Jr. is also participating, along with eight Alabama players, three from Auburn and one other player from Troy.
Alabama is represented by DeMarcco Hellams, Jordan Battle, Henry To’oTo’o, Byron Young, Tyler Steen, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Cameron Latu and D.J. Dale. Derick Hall, Owen Pappoe and Eku Leota represent Auburn, with Troy represented by Jake Andrews.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
