Saraland finished last season with a 14-1 record and its first-ever state championship, claiming the Class 6A crown with a convincing 38-17 victory over Mountain Brook. The Spartans outscored their opponents 645-291 for the season, including 220-124 against playoff opponents and 333-123 against Region 1 opponents.
It was a stellar season for the Spartans. And they didn’t win Class 6A, Region 1. That honor went to Theodore, which finished the year 13-1, winning 13 straight games, and edging out Saraland 27-26 in the regular season. They lost to the Spartans 21-6 in the state semifinals.
So yes, Class 6A, Region 1 members can safely say they play in one of the toughest football regions in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA). Certainly, those two teams are not exceptions. Tradition and outstanding individual talent can be found throughout the nine-team region.
For example …
The four teams that represented the region in the state playoffs combined for a record of 41-12 last season, with Saraland winning the state title, Theodore reaching the state semifinals, St. Paul’s losing to Theodore in the state quarterfinals and Spanish Fort losing in the first round to Pike Road.
Winning state championships and contending for state titles is the norm for the members of Region 1. Saraland won its first state title last year but reached the title game in 2018 and 2014 and the state semifinals in 2020 and 2013. St. Paul’s has won state titles in 2020, 2017, 2015, 2014 and 2007, while losing in the title game in 1993 and reaching the semifinals in 2012 and 1998.
McGill-Toolen won a state crown in 2015, reached the state title game the next two seasons and reached the semifinals in 2016, 2017, 2013 and 2007. Blount has state titles in 1996, 1997, 1998, 1992 and 1990 and lost in the title game in 1991 and 1995. Spanish Fort won state crowns in 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2015, while reaching the state semifinals in 2020, 2019, 2014 and 2009. Murphy won the state title in 1989 and 1990 and reached the semifinals in 1995. Theodore reached the state semifinals last year.
Last season, Saraland wide receiver-running back-wildcat quarterback Ryan Williams became the first sophomore ever to be selected Mr. Football by the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) and he is currently the state’s top prospect for the Class of 2025. He is an Alabama commit. The Spartans also have three other players on the 247Sports Top 20 Prospects in the State list for the Class of 2025, which means they each have two more seasons at Saraland. The list includes defensive lineman Antonio Coleman (No. 9), quarterback K.J. Lacey (No. 11) and wide receiver Dillon Alfred (No. 19). Alfred recently transferred to Saraland from Ocean Springs, Miss.
The Region 1 roster includes Saraland, Theodore, Spanish Fort, Blount, Murphy, McGill-Toolen, St. Paul’s, Baldwin County and Robertsdale. Four of those teams — Theodore, McGill-Toolen, Blount and Murphy — will have new head coaches this season. Former St. Paul’s head coach Steve Mask takes over at Theodore, with David Faulkner taking over at McGill-Toolen, former Satsuma head coach Ramon Nelson taking charge at Blount and Justin Hannah at Murphy.
In a nine-team region, finishing in the top four to claim a playoff spot is more difficult than in six-team or seven-team regions for obvious reasons involving mathematics. Earning a top-four finish in Class 6A, Region 1 also requires running a gauntlet of traditionally strong and well-coached teams that feature strong individual talent as well.
Robertsdale will be looking to show improvement this season as it finished 0-10 overall and 0-8 in the region. Baldwin County, which earned a playoff spot in 2021, finished 1-9 overall and 1-7 in the region, its only win of the year coming against Robertsdale. The Tigers will also be looking for improvement this season. The other teams failing to make the playoffs from Region 1 last year included McGill-Toolen (5-5 overall, 4-4 in region), Blount (3-7, 3-5) and Murphy (2-7, 2-6), each, as previously noted, featuring a new head coach.
Four players from Region 1 earned ASWA first-team All-State honors last year and three are returning — Williams and Lacey of Saraland and defensive back Shemar Welch of McGill-Toolen. St. Paul’s linebacker Anthony Jones was a second-team selection last year as was Spanish Fort defensive lineman Cole McConathy and both are returning this year. The region also sported nine other All-State selections, either first team, second team or honorable mention, who were seniors a year ago, including McGill wide receiver Anthony Eager and Theodore running back Brayden Jenkins. Jenkins was a first-team pick.
CLASS 6A, REGION 1 STANDINGS
Here are last season’s football standings for Class 6A, Region 1. The first record is the team’s overall record, while the second is its region record. The top four teams from each region earn a spot in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state playoffs:
• THEODORE 13-1, 8-0
• SARALAND 14-1, 7-1
• SPANISH FORT 7-4, 6-2
• ST. PAUL’S 7-6, 5-3
• MCGILL-TOOLEN 5-5, 4-4
• BLOUNT 3-7, 3-5
• MURPHY 2-7, 2-6
• BALDWIN CO. 1-9, 1-7
• ROBERTSDALE 0-10, 0-8
