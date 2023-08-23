QB1
Season 4 of the docuseries “QB1: Beyond the Lights” is a revealing look at the high school football culture in America. But it’s an even more enlightening examination of how growing up in this country can be so different for various kids.

The QB1 franchise had a solid three years from 2016-18, chronicling the high school senior seasons of three quarterbacks per year. The percentage of those players who went on to fame as college quarterbacks was high. The first season featured Jake Fromm, Tayvon Bowers and Tate Martell. Fromm flipped from Alabama to Georgia and became a Bulldog legend. He’s now a backup with the Buffalo Bills. Martell signed with Ohio State, then bounced around to multiple college programs. Bowers left Wake Forest for Gardner-Webb.

