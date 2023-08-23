Season 4 of the docuseries “QB1: Beyond the Lights” is a revealing look at the high school football culture in America. But it’s an even more enlightening examination of how growing up in this country can be so different for various kids.
The QB1 franchise had a solid three years from 2016-18, chronicling the high school senior seasons of three quarterbacks per year. The percentage of those players who went on to fame as college quarterbacks was high. The first season featured Jake Fromm, Tayvon Bowers and Tate Martell. Fromm flipped from Alabama to Georgia and became a Bulldog legend. He’s now a backup with the Buffalo Bills. Martell signed with Ohio State, then bounced around to multiple college programs. Bowers left Wake Forest for Gardner-Webb.
Season 2 saw a step up in talent with Justin Fields, Sam Hartman and Re-al Mitchell. Fields is the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears. Hartman is a Heisman Trophy favorite after transferring from Wake Forest to Notre Dame. And Mitchell lost his starting job in high school at powerhouse St. John Bosco Prep to DJ Uiagalelei before going on to a non-descript college career.
Season 3 featured Nik Scalzo, Lance LeGendre and Spencer Rattler. Scalzo signed with Kentucky before transferring to Samford. LeGendre left his home in New Orleans for Maryland. Rattler may be the best quarterback in the SEC this year after transferring from Oklahoma to South Carolina.
Season 4 was filmed in 2019. But because of a problem with the distribution, it wasn’t available to watch until last week. The season features Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson and Deuce Hogan. Young just went No. 1 in the NFL Draft after becoming Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. Richardson was the fourth overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts after playing for the Florida Gators. Hogan signed with Iowa but is now playing for the Kentucky Wildcats. Young and Richardson have already been named the starters for this coming NFL season.
The football part of the series is fascinating for anyone who loves the sport. But the socioeconomic aspects of the show are what make it worth watching.
On and off the field, Young is the epitome of all the right things in the world. He has two loving and supportive parents, he takes his academic work seriously and he managed to remain humble and respectful while being the most talented high school player in the country. It didn’t hurt that he attended Mater Dei Catholic High School in California. Young is the third Heisman Trophy winner from the school, following Notre Dame’s John Huarte and USC’s Matt Leinart.
More than that, Mater Dei is a school that produces successful adults. There are 25 sports at the school, and 71 percent of the athletes are on the honor roll. In other words, if you just follow the plan at Mater Dei, you’re going to be a success as a high school student and beyond.
Of course, Young is exceptional, so he far exceeded the advantages of his circumstances.
The situation was far different for Deuce Hogan, who attended a small Christian high school in Texas. Hogan played for his father at Grapevine Faith Christian. His high school experience played out in a very supportive but sheltered environment. Playing in front of small crowds in a league of faith-based schools was a far cry from what Young experienced at Mater Dei.
It was also a long way from the high school experience of a player like Lance LeGendre, who starred at Warren Easton High School. The school is the alma mater of Lee Harvey Oswald and Clay Shaw of JFK fame, in addition to musical legend Pete Fountain.
LeGendre signed with Maryland out of high school, but his road to success was much more treacherous. He eventually transferred to Louisiana, moved to wide receiver and was recently suspended by the team after being arrested.
Watching the series, it’s almost impossible to not become a fan of every one of the stars.
Their stories prove that winners come from all walks of life. But that doesn’t mean their journeys have been similar.
Randy Kennedy, who has been a leading voice on the Gulf Coast sports scene for 20 years, writes a weekly column for Lagniappe. His sports talk show airs weekdays from 2-6 p.m. on Sports Talk 99.5 and the free iHeartRadio app.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.