Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze and Mississippi State Head Coach Zach Arnett

Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze and Mississippi State Head Coach Zach Arnett

Two Southeast Conference teams will debut new head football coaches this season. Hugh Freeze is back in the SEC after off-field issues cost him his job at Ole Miss. He was good enough at Liberty to earn another chance in the college football’s top league. Zach Arnett takes over at Mississippi State after the tragic and sudden death of Mike Leach.

History suggests that fans of the Tigers and Bulldogs shouldn’t get their hopes up for a great season in 2023. With very few exceptions, first-year coaches simply do not experience great success early in their tenure.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Sports Writer

Randy Kennedy is a sports columnist at Lagniappe. He has been covering sports on the Gulf Coast for 20 years as a writer, editor and radio personality. Before arriving in Mobile, he was a beat writer covering both the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. He has finished first and second in sports columns in the two most recent Green Eyeshade contests.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.