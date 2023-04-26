Two Southeast Conference teams will debut new head football coaches this season. Hugh Freeze is back in the SEC after off-field issues cost him his job at Ole Miss. He was good enough at Liberty to earn another chance in the college football’s top league. Zach Arnett takes over at Mississippi State after the tragic and sudden death of Mike Leach.
History suggests that fans of the Tigers and Bulldogs shouldn’t get their hopes up for a great season in 2023. With very few exceptions, first-year coaches simply do not experience great success early in their tenure.
Here are the less-than-sensational results for the most recent hires at each SEC school in order of most to least successful.
Brian Kelly, LSU, 9-4.
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M, 9-4.
Kirby Smart, Georgia, 8-5.
Nick Saban, Alabama, 7-6.
Josh Heupel, Tennessee, 7-6.
Shane Beamer, South Carolina, 7-6.
Billy Napier, Florida, 6-7.
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss, 6-7.
Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri, 5-5.
Sam Pittman, Arkansas, 3-7.
Mark Stoops, Kentucky, 2-10.
Clark Lea, Vanderbilt, 2-10.
If you add in the most recent coaches at Auburn and Mississippi State, the winning percentage gets even worse. Bryan Harsin’s ill-fated tenure at Auburn began with a 6-7 season, while Leach was 4-7 in his first campaign in Starkville.
So, there’s not much reason for optimism for any school with a first-year coach — except maybe at Auburn.
The two primary outliers when it comes to first-year SEC football coaches both had huge early success at Auburn.
Gus Malzahn took over for Gene Chizik and immediately led the Tigers to a 12-2 record and a spot in the national championship game in 2013. Auburn came within 12 seconds of winning the title against Florida State.
Terry Bowden was even more successful early in his Auburn career, going 11-0 in his first season in 1993. The Tigers were on probation and not eligible for a bowl game or a championship during his first two years, but he followed up that first season with a 9-1-1 record in 1994.
So, is there a reasonable chance that Freeze could follow in the footsteps of Malzahn and Bowden while bucking the trend of most first-year coaches struggling?
The Tigers’ non-conference schedule is going to have Auburn fans believing anything is possible early in the season.
Auburn opens against Massachusetts, a school that most fans wouldn’t even know had a football team.
The following week will bring what counts as Auburn’s high-profile non-conference game. While Alabama is playing Texas, Florida is visiting Utah and LSU is battling Florida State, Auburn’s marque matchup on Sept. 9 will be in Berkley against the Cal Bears. It should make for a great road trip for fans, but the competition is not expected to be the strongest.
Auburn then returns home to face Samford. Kudos to the Tigers for playing an in-state team, but this one shouldn’t be competitive.
Later in the year, Auburn will be at home to play lowly New Mexico State.
The SEC slate includes Vanderbilt.
Those five games should all be wins. The other seven games are against national champion Georgia plus the other six SEC West teams.
So, while the schedule will be as easy as it can ever be for Auburn, it still includes games against teams that have won the last four national championships (Georgia twice, Alabama and LSU).
A record of 4-4 in the SEC plus a 4-0 mark in non-conference games would be the most optimistic outcome this season. An 8-4 record in the regular season would give Freeze a chance to win a bowl game and match Kelly and Fisher for the best first-year record of any current SEC coach.
A more realistic goal would be seven overall wins, which would put Freeze on par with Saban, Heupel and Beamer. That would be good enough to give Freeze and his staff something positive to present to the recruits needed to turn around the fate of the program.
Auburn fans need to understand that laying the groundwork for recruiting is the goal for this season. Realizing how hard it is for coaches’ success in year one is going to be key for Auburn fans hoping to enjoy the 2023 season.
Randy Kennedy is a sports columnist at Lagniappe. He has been covering sports on the Gulf Coast for 20 years as a writer, editor and radio personality. Before arriving in Mobile, he was a beat writer covering both the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. He has finished first and second in sports columns in the two most recent Green Eyeshade contests.
