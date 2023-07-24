South Alabama football

Kane Wommack (center front, blue shirt) leads South Alabama onto the field last season

 Scott Donaldson/Courtesy of South Alabama Athletics

A year ago, South Alabama’s football program produced its best-ever overall record as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) member and it’s best-ever finish in Sun Belt Conference (SBC) play. The Jaguars in head coach Kane Wommack’s second season crafted a 10-3 overall mark and 7-1 league record, tying Troy for the best mark in the West Division.

On Monday, the SBC preseason coaches’ poll was released ahead of the league’s Football Media Days which begin Tuesday in New Orleans and the Jags find themselves in the same position as a year ago — picked to finish second in the league's West Division.

