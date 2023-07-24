A year ago, South Alabama’s football program produced its best-ever overall record as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) member and it’s best-ever finish in Sun Belt Conference (SBC) play. The Jaguars in head coach Kane Wommack’s second season crafted a 10-3 overall mark and 7-1 league record, tying Troy for the best mark in the West Division.
On Monday, the SBC preseason coaches’ poll was released ahead of the league’s Football Media Days which begin Tuesday in New Orleans and the Jags find themselves in the same position as a year ago — picked to finish second in the league's West Division.
The Jags received 85 total points and four first-place votes in the poll, placing them seven points behind Troy, which received 92 points and 10 first-place votes to win the West Division crown. Troy was the only league team to defeat South Alabama last season.
The West Division preseason poll found Troy and South Alabama holding the top two spots, followed in order by Louisiana, Southern Miss, Texas State, Arkansas State and Louisiana-Monroe. In the East Division, James Madison is picked as the team to beat. It received 78 points and four first-place votes, finishing just ahead of Appalachian State with 75 points and four first-place votes. Coastal Carolina is picked to finish third with 71 points and three first-place votes, while Marshall is picked fourth, collecting 68 points and two first-place votes. Georgia Southern earned fifth place and the lone remaining first-place vote with 52 total points. Georgia State is picked to finish sixth and Ole Dominion is the seventh-place pick in the division.
South Alabama placed nine players — more than any other team — on the preseason All-Sun Belt team, including two first-team selections in running back La’Damian Webb and defensive back Yam Banks. South Alabama players earning spots on the second team include quarterback Carter Bradley, wide receivers Caullin Lacy and Devin Voisin, defensive lineman Wy’Kevious Thomas, defensive backs Keith Gallmon and Jaden Voisin and place kicker Diego Guajardo.
Webb rushed for 1,063 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, an average of 5.1 yards per carry. He also caught 21 passes for 213 yards and two more scores. Banks had 50 total tackles, 35 of those being solo stops. He had six tackles for a loss, one sack, six interceptions, 11 pass breakups, five quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery.
On the second team, Bradley passed for 3,343 yards and 28 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He completed 64.6 percent of his passes and tacked on two rushing touchdowns. Devin Voisin had 64 catches for 871 yards, a 13.6 yards per catch average and five touchdowns, with Lacy catching 65 passes for 816 yards, a 12.5 yards per catch average and six touchdowns. He also had 21 punt returns for 189 yards and a touchdown and five kickoff returns for a 31.4 yards per return average.
Jaden Voisin led the team with 80 total tackles of which 44 were solo stops. He had six tackles for a loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, three quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. Thomas made 35 tackles including five tackles for a loss and three sacks. He also had one forced fumble. Gallmon missed last season with an injury. In 2021 he had 59 total tackles, 37 solo stops, 2.5 tackles for a loss, one interception, two pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and recovered one fumble. Guajardo was 18 of 19 in field goal tries last season, making all five attempts from 40-49 yards, including a long of 49 yards. He was 46 of 48 in extra-point kicks, giving him 100 points on the season.
Troy was next in line with eight selections, followed by Coastal Carolina and Marshall with six each and Georgia State with five. Southern Miss, Georgia Southern and James Madison are represented by four players each on the preseason team, with Appalachian State represented by three. Old Dominion and Louisiana have two players each on the team with Arkansas State and Louisiana-Monroe represented by one player each.
The Troy selections include defensive linemen T.J. Jackson and Richard Jibunor and defensive back Reddy Steward on the first team, with running back Kimani Vidal, offensive lineman Daniel King, defensive lineman Javon Solomon and defensive back Dell Pettus on the second team. Vidal was also selected second-team all-purpose player.
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was named the preseason Offensive Player of the Year, with Old Dominion linebacker Jason Henderson selected as the preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
South Alabama opens the season Saturday, Sept. 2 in New Orleans against Tulane at the Green Wave’s Yulman Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The rematch with Troy in the annual “Battle for the Belt” is scheduled Thursday, Nov. 2 at Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be televised by ESPN2.
