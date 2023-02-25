South Alabama basketball

With the regular season coming to a close Friday night, the Sun Belt Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournament brackets are now settled and set for next week. The tournaments, to be held together at the Pensacola Bay Center, begin on Tuesday and will continue through Monday March 6 with the championship games. The winning teams receive the league’s automatic berth into their respective NCAA Tournament fields.

The South Alabama men ended the regular season with a 74-64 loss at Lafayette, a loss that ended a five-game win streak. It gave the Jaguars a 16-15 overall record and 9-9 mark in league play, which earned the Jags a No. 8 seeding in the tournament. They will open play Thursday, March 2, at 11:30 a.m. against No. 9 seed Appalachian State. South Alabama defeated App State 74-57 on Feb. 11 in the regular-season meeting, a win that started the five-game win streak. The winner of the South Alabama-App State game will play top-seeded Southern Miss on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

