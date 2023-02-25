With the regular season coming to a close Friday night, the Sun Belt Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournament brackets are now settled and set for next week. The tournaments, to be held together at the Pensacola Bay Center, begin on Tuesday and will continue through Monday March 6 with the championship games. The winning teams receive the league’s automatic berth into their respective NCAA Tournament fields.
The South Alabama men ended the regular season with a 74-64 loss at Lafayette, a loss that ended a five-game win streak. It gave the Jaguars a 16-15 overall record and 9-9 mark in league play, which earned the Jags a No. 8 seeding in the tournament. They will open play Thursday, March 2, at 11:30 a.m. against No. 9 seed Appalachian State. South Alabama defeated App State 74-57 on Feb. 11 in the regular-season meeting, a win that started the five-game win streak. The winner of the South Alabama-App State game will play top-seeded Southern Miss on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
The South Alabama women broke a four-game losing skid Friday night at the Mitchell Center with a 60-59 victory over arch rival Troy when freshman Kelsey Thompson, who had 22 points on the night, scored a basket at the buzzer. Senior Casey Ferguson chipped in 16 points, most of those coming in the first half.
The Jags ended the regular season with a 7-22 overall record and 3-15 mark in Sun Belt play. They received the No. 13 seed in the tournament and will open play Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. against No. 12 seed Georgia State. The Jags lost to Georgia State 66-57 in Atlanta during the regular season. The Panthers are 11-20 overall and 5-13 in league play. The South Alabama-Georgia State winner will play No. 5 seed Old Dominion Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Here are the complete Sun Belt Conference Tournament brackets (each team's seeding is in parenthesis):
WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Game 1: (12) Georgia St. vs. (13) South Alabama, 11:30 a.m.
Game 2: (11) Arkansas St. vs. (14) ULM, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
Game 3: (8) Marshall vs. (9) Coastal Carolina, 11:30 a.m.
Game 4: (5) Old Dominion vs. Winner Game 1, 2 p.m.
Game 5: (6) Ga. Southern vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m.
Game 6: (7) Louisiana vs. (10) App St., 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Game 7: (1) James Madison vs. Winner Game 3, 11:30 a.m.
Game 8: (4) Troy vs. Winner Game 4, 2 p.m.
Game 9: (3) Southern Miss vs. Winner Game 5, 5p.m.
Game 10: (2) Texas State vs. Winner Game 6, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 5
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 11:30 a.m.
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 2 p.m.
Monday, March 6
Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 1 p.m.
MEN’S TOURNAMENT
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Game 1: (12) Coastal Carolina vs. (13) Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
Game 2: (11) Texas St. vs. (14) Georgia St., 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
Game 3: (8) South Alabama vs. (9) App St., 11:30 a.m.
Game 4: (5) Troy vs. Winner Game 1, 2 p.m.
Game 5: 6) Old Dominion vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m.
Game 6: (7) Ga. Southern vs. (10) ULM, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Game 7: (1) Southern Miss vs. Winner Game 3, 11:30 a.m.
Game 8: (4) James Madison vs. Winner Game 4, 2 p.m.
Game 9: (3) Marshall vs. Winner Game 5, 5 p.m.
Game 10: (2) Louisiana vs. Winner Game 6, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 5
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m.
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, March 6 (Championship)
Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 6 p.m.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
