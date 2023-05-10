The South Alabama softball team, which opens play in the Sun Belt Conference tournament Thursday as the No. 3 seed, had five of its players and head coach Becky Clark honored in the league’s postseason awards, announced this week.
Starting pitcher Olivia Lackie was named the Pitcher of the Year and Clark was named Coach of the Year. Lackie was also named to the All-Sun Belt Conference first team where she was joined by teammates Meredith Keel (third base) and Victoria Ortiz (outfield).
Starting pitcher Jenna Hardy was named to the second team, as was outfielder Mackenzie Brasher.
The Jaguars enter the tournament on a 13-game win streak and sporting a program record 20 Sun Belt victories this season.
This is the second consecutive season Clark has been named Sun Belt Coach of the Year and the third time overall. South Alabama is having one of the best seasons in program history as it stands with a 38-13 record. The Jags have also won 24 of their past 28 games.
Lackie, who holds a 20-6 record with two saves and a 1.58 earned run average, has led the Jags in the circle all season. She has been named Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week on six occasions this spring. The Walker, La., native has set both the single-season (12) and career (31) marks for shutouts at South Alabama this spring, and she ranks second in the NCAA in shutouts, while also ranking among the Top 35 nationally in wins, strikeouts and ERA. She has struck out 32.2 percent (659/2,085) of the opposition she has faced.
The All-Sun Belt honor is the third overall for Keel and her second first-team accolade. The graduate senior has had at least one hit in 35 of South's 51 games, including 14 multi-hit efforts, which are second-most on the club this season. Keel leads the team in hits (54), while she has scored 42 runs – tied for seventh most in the SBC – recorded 10 doubles, three home runs and 29 RBI. Her 23 walks also lead the club and she has set career highs in hits, runs scored, home runs and RBI.
Ortiz – who also earned first-team all-SBC honors as a freshman – has made the most of her final campaign, becoming South's career leader in multi-RBI games (37), extra-base hits (81) and doubles (46), while ranking among the career leaders in hits, home runs and RBI. Her 49 RBI this season are fourth-most in program history.
The redshirt senior has ranked among the conference leaders in doubles and RBI, while sitting just outside the top 10 in several other categories. Ortiz leads the club in batting average, slugging percentage, home runs and RBI, while ranking second on the club in hits and doubles. Ortiz has been even better in conference play as she is hitting .409 and 28 of her 49 RBI have come against league foes, including eight of her 16 multi-RBI games. She has recorded a hit in 19 of her 24 SBC outings, and driven in a run in 15 of those contests. Ortiz has reached base safely in every conference game this spring and recorded 11 extra-base hits, scored 17 runs and recorded 27 hits. Her current 28-game reached base safely streak is the second-longest overall streak and the longest for a single season.
Hardy’s selection marks the second-straight spring in which she has been named to the team. She has posted the best numbers of her career in the circle in her senior season. Hardy (17-7, 2 SVs) holds a career-best 1.62 earned run average, while striking out 136 in her 155.2 innings of work. Hardy has been just as solid in conference play as she holds a sub-two earned run average against league foes and allowed just 15 runs in her 12 appearances. She was named to four all-tournament teams during the non-conference portion of the schedule.
Brasher – who earned her third all-SBC nod – is one of the top slap hitters and outfielders in the Sun Belt Conference enters the postseason hitting .306 and has recorded 12 multi-hit games in 2023. Her .345 batting average in SBC play is third-highest on the team and she hasn't committed an error in any of her league games.
The Jags open up tournament play Thursday morning against sixth-seeded James Madison. First pitch versus the Dukes is set for 10 a.m. at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park in Lafayette, La.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
