Sun Belt Conference

It’s less than a month away before college football teams can begin practice for the 2023 season — most teams will begin practice on or around Aug. 4 — and fans have already started looking at schedules and evaluating matchups in anticipation of the upcoming season.

The Sun Belt Conference, of which South Alabama and in-state rival Troy are members, enjoyed one of its best and most competitive seasons a year ago, and that was especially true for the Jaguars, who finished with a 10-3 record, their best as a Division I member.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.