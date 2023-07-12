It’s less than a month away before college football teams can begin practice for the 2023 season — most teams will begin practice on or around Aug. 4 — and fans have already started looking at schedules and evaluating matchups in anticipation of the upcoming season.
The Sun Belt Conference, of which South Alabama and in-state rival Troy are members, enjoyed one of its best and most competitive seasons a year ago, and that was especially true for the Jaguars, who finished with a 10-3 record, their best as a Division I member.
As usual, most Sun Belt teams — the league now features 14 football-playing members — will play a challenging non-conference schedule. These feature some in-state rivalries as well as games against teams from Power 5 conferences. Each school approaches scheduling from its own angle, but most usually include at least one game, usually on the road, against a Power 5 conference team, a game that usually comes with a good payday.
But there are also some interesting matchups among these games from a competitive and rivalry standpoint. Perhaps one of the best non-conference games of the season is slated for the first full week of games when South Alabama travels to Tulane to play at Yulman Stadium on Sept. 2. Both teams are coming off strong seasons — Tulane was 12-2 last season including a 46-45 win over Southern Cal in the Cotton Bowl — and are considered among the top Group of 5 teams in the country.
Army will play three Sun Belt teams (Louisiana-Monroe, Troy and Coastal Carolina) and UAB will play two Sun Belt schools (Louisiana and Georgia Southern). Among the other teams popping up on Sun Belt schedules this season will be Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, LSU, UCLA, North Carolina, Florida State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Baylor, Kansas State, North Carolina State and Wisconsin.
With each Sun Belt team playing eight conference games — six against the other teams in its division and two from the other division — that leaves each team with four non-conference games to schedule. Here is a look at the non-conference teams each of the Sun Belt teams will face this season and the date and location of the game:
WEST DIVISION
South Alabama
Sept. 2 at Tulane, Sept. 9 vs. Southwestern Louisiana, Sept. 16 at Oklahoma State, Sept. 23 vs. Central Michigan.
Troy
Sept. 2 vs. Stephen F. Austin, Sept. 9 at Kansas State, Sept. 23 vs. Western Kentucky, Oct. 14 at Army.
Southern Miss
Sept. 2 vs. Alcorn State, Sept. 9 at Florida State, Sept. 16 vs. Tulane, Nov. 18 at Mississippi State.
Arkansas State
Sept. 2 at Oklahoma, Sept. 9 vs. Memphis, Sept. 16 vs. Stony Brook, Sept. 30 at UMass.
Louisiana-Monroe
Sept. 2 vs. Army, Sept. 9 vs. Lamar, Sept. 16 at Texas A&M, Nov. 18 at Ole Miss.
Louisiana
Sept. 2 vs. Northwestern State, Sept. 16 at UAB, Sept. 23 vs. Buffalo, Sept. 30 at Minnesota.
Texas State
Sept. 2 at Baylor, Sept. 9 at Texas-San Antonio, Sept. 16 vs. Jackson State, Sept. 23 at Nevada.
EAST DIVISION
Coastal Carolina
Sept. 2 at UCLA, Sept. 9 vs. Jacksonville State, Sept. 16 vs. Duquesne, Nov. 18 at Army.
James Madison
Sept. 2 vs. Bucknell, Sept. 9 at Virginia, Sept. 23 at Utah State, Nov. 11 vs. UConn.
Appalachian State
Sept. 2 vs. Gardner-Webb, Sept. 9 at North Carolina, Sept. 16 vs. East Carolina, Sept. 23 at Wyoming.
Old Dominion
Sept. 2 at Virginia Tech, Sept. 16 vs. Wake Forest, Sept. 23 vs. Texas A&M-Commerce, Nov. 11 at Liberty.
Georgia State
Aug. 31 vs. Rhode Island, Sept. 9 vs. UConn, Sept. 16 at Charlotte, Nov. 19 at LSU.
Georgia Southern
Sept. 2 vs. The Citadel, Sept. 9 vs. UAB, Sept. 16 at Wisconsin, Sept. 23 at Ball State.
Marshall
Sept. 2 vs. Albany, Sept. 9 at East Carolina, Sept. 23 vs. Virginia Tech, Oct. 7 at North Carolina State.
