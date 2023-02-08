When CBS aired the 256th and final episode of “M*A*S*H” in 1983, there were 105 million Americans who tuned in to watch.
Nobody TiVoed it or set the DVR to record it. Everyone sat in front of their TV and watched at the same time. But that was 40 years ago.
With the exception of “The Last Dance,” the extraordinary and perfectly timed documentary on Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls that brought us all together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, no scripted TV show or documentary has the power to bring the country to a halt to watch anymore.
The exception, of course, is a live sporting event. By and large, people watch sports live. More specifically in America, people watch football.
Here’s a breakdown of the 100 most-viewed television programs in the U.S. in 2022. Eighty-two were NFL games. Five were college football games. Four were political events. Three were World Cup soccer matches. Two were college basketball games. And one each was devoted to a Thanksgiving parade, the Kentucky Derby, the Olympics and the Academy Awards.
That’s 97 sporting events, one parade and one awards show.
All 100 programs were devoted to live events that wouldn’t be as good if viewed later; live viewing adds a communal feel to the activity of watching.
That’s why this year’s Super Bowl will again set an all-time record for the most expensive commercial time. According to Ad Age, a 30-second spot in this year’s Super Bowl will cost $7 million. That’s up from $6.5 million the previous year. The price tag for a 30-second spot in the first Super Bowl in 1967 was $42,500.
In part because of the outrageous cost of a Super Bowl ad on FOX, this year’s break in the action will have a different look. Companies are partnering to promote more than one product or brand in a single spot. Will Ferrell will be promoting General Motors and Netflix in a single ad, while Coors and DraftKings will team up to promote a betting game. Michelob Ultra will promote a golf docuseries on Netflix.
Heinz 57 will have a strong presence in Super Bowl LVII (that’s 57 for those who weren’t forced to learn Roman numerals in elementary school). Fun fact: The NFL began using Roman numerals for the Super Bowl to cut down on the confusion created by the fact the Super Bowl played in January or February crowns a champion from the previous calendar year. NFL brass didn’t want the 1970 Super Bowl to crown the champion of the 1969 season, so they just started numbering them. They chose Roman numerals because they thought it made the game sound more important.
This year’s Super Bowl lineup of ads will include tennis great Serena Williams pitching more than one product, the king of roast comedy Jeff Ross roasting Mr. Peanut, quarterback-turned-broadcaster Tony Romo doing his best Bill Murray impersonation from “Caddy Shack” and even rocker Ozzy Osbourne as a tie-wearing office worker.
The job of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is to keep the game close enough to make sure everyone sticks around until the last ads are aired. That shouldn’t be a problem, considering the fact Las Vegas oddsmakers have had a hard time deciding which team should be favored.
If the Chiefs win, the debate can begin in earnest about Patrick Mahomes’ place among the greatest quarterbacks of all time. If the Eagles win, Jalen Hurts might start a trend of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks who played at more than one college.
Regardless of the outcome, the big game will bring Americans together like no other event can. In these increasingly divisive political times, there’s a huge value in that.
So, watch the football. Watch the advertising. Eat to excess. Enjoy the day with your friends. What could be more American than that?
Randy Kennedy, who has been a leading voice on the Gulf Coast sports scene for 20 years, writes a weekly column for Lagniappe. His sports talk show airs weekdays from 2-6 p.m. on Sports Talk 99.5 and the free iHeartRadio app.
