UMS-WRIGHT SWIMMING POOL

UMS-WRIGHT SWIMMING POOL / Courtesy of UMS-Wright

The Alabama High School Athletic Association swimming and diving season begins this week, with teams allowed to begin competing in meets starting Thursday. Girls’ Class 1A-5A defending state champion UMS-Wright is among the teams that will be chasing state titles again this year, along with several other schools in the Lagniappe coverage area.

The AHSAA divides the state into three regions — South, Central and North — with competition in two classifications, Class 1A-5A and Class 6A-7A. Teams in the Mobile County-Baldwin County area compete in the South Region.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

