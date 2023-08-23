The Alabama High School Athletic Association swimming and diving season begins this week, with teams allowed to begin competing in meets starting Thursday. Girls’ Class 1A-5A defending state champion UMS-Wright is among the teams that will be chasing state titles again this year, along with several other schools in the Lagniappe coverage area.
The AHSAA divides the state into three regions — South, Central and North — with competition in two classifications, Class 1A-5A and Class 6A-7A. Teams in the Mobile County-Baldwin County area compete in the South Region.
The Class 1A-5A South Region includes teams from Bayshore Christian, Bayside Academy, Cottage Hill Christian, Elberta, Faith Academy, Gulf Shores, LeFlore, Orange Beach, Satsuma, St. Luke’s, St. Michael and UMS-Wright. Local teams in Class 6A-7A include Alma Bryant, Baker, Baldwin County, Daphne, Davidson, Fairhope, Foley, Mary G. Montgomery, McGill-Toolen, Murphy, Robertsdale, Saraland, Spanish Fort, St. Paul’s and Theodore.
Area swim teams have fared well in recent years in state competition. In girls’ competition, UMS-Wright won state titles in 2022, 2019 and 2018 in Class 1A-5A, and in 2012 and 1997 took the overall title when all classifications competed together, which ended in 2013. Bayside Academy won the 1A-5A crown in 2020 and St. Paul’s was the 1A-5A winner in 2015 and 2014. The Saints also took the overall state title in 2004 and 2003.
In boys’ competition, St. Paul’s won the 1A-5A state title four straight years, 2014-17 and McGill-Toolen won the overall title in 2011.
UMS-Wright head coach Vicky Bedsole said while cities such as Birmingham and Huntsville have an advantage in the sport because of a greater availability of swimming facilities in which to compete in those areas, the Mobile-Baldwin area still provides competition and many of the swimmers who compete for area high schools are aided by competing individually through the city of Mobile Swim Association, led by St. Paul’s head coach Tyler Kerns.
As for her own team, Bedsole said despite losing some key swimmers from last year’s teams — the boys’ team finished fourth in the state — she expects both of her teams to have good showings this season.
“UMS is unique and lucky that we have a pool at the school,” Bedsole said. “I have 50 kids on the swim team right now. … We have good leaders and strong swimmers. We have a lot of youngsters that are new. We have a lot of middle schoolers. That’s the one good thing about swimming and cross country and track, we can take them as seventh-graders and they can compete on the varsity level.”
The girls’ team captains for UMS are Frances Howard and Lillie Farni, with Ish Chakroborty and Owen Nichols named the boys’ team captains.
Each team may compete in eight regular-season meets. Teams then move on to the South sectional meet at Bishop State Community College Nov. 17-18, with qualifying teams advancing to the state meet set Dec. 1-2 at Auburn University’s James Martin Aquatic Center.
