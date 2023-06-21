DAPHNE’S VICTORIA MOTEN

Daphne's Victoria Moten

 Photo by Marvin Gentry

Talent is the main aspect of an all-star team, and the 2023 Lagniappe Class 6A-7A All-Area team attests to that fact. Not only did the players included on the team excel locally, but many of the players included are Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) All-State selections as well.

In fact, the All-Area Player of the Year — Fairhope pitcher Ryley Harrison — was recently selected as the ASWA Miss Softball winner for the year, symbolic of the best softball player in the state regardless of classification. Likewise, she was also selected as the Class 7A Player of the Year. The talent level even reaches the coaches as Class 6A All-State Coach of the Year Barclay Kercher holds the same distinction on the Lagniappe 6A-7A All-Area team.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

