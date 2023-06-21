Talent is the main aspect of an all-star team, and the 2023 Lagniappe Class 6A-7A All-Area team attests to that fact. Not only did the players included on the team excel locally, but many of the players included are Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) All-State selections as well.
In fact, the All-Area Player of the Year — Fairhope pitcher Ryley Harrison — was recently selected as the ASWA Miss Softball winner for the year, symbolic of the best softball player in the state regardless of classification. Likewise, she was also selected as the Class 7A Player of the Year. The talent level even reaches the coaches as Class 6A All-State Coach of the Year Barclay Kercher holds the same distinction on the Lagniappe 6A-7A All-Area team.
The other All-Area major award winners include Daphne’s Victoria Moten as Pitcher of the Year and Baker’s Emily Mizelle as Hitter of the Year.
The first-team pitching staff includes Harrison, Moten and Baldwin County’s Madison Byrd. Mary G. Montgomery’s Laina Holliman is the team’s catcher, with Fairhope’s Jesslyn Gordon and Saraland’s Bre Hughes claiming two of the infield positions along with Spanish Fort teammates Haley Hart and Kennedy Sevcik.
The outfield includes Daphne’s Abby Johnson, Saraland’s Gracie Dees and Spanish Fort’s Madison Griffith. Alma Bryant’s Emma Hudson is the designated hitter and Mizelle is a utility player on the team along with MGM’s Mikayla Baumgartner.
Player of the Year: Ryley Harrison, Fairhope: While she is perhaps most noted for her pitching, Harrison is also an all-star at the plate. In the circle, the South Alabama signee (she is already enrolled at the school) posted a 26-2 record with 160 innings pitched. She struck out 275 batters in 160 innings and allowed just 20 walks. Harrison collected 17 shutouts, three no-hitters and three perfect games. As a hitter, she produced a .467 batting average, .572 on-base percentage, 20 home runs, 76 runs batted in, eight doubles, two triples and 36 runs scored. She was also the only local player named to the ASWA Super All-State team.
Pitcher of the Year: Victoria Moten, Daphne: Moten pitched 165 innings for the Trojans, striking out 350 batters. She allowed just 12 earned runs, 47 hits and a mere four extra-base hits all season. Her ERA was 0.509. She was pretty good at the plate too, batting .418 with 14 homers, 14 doubles and seven triples.
Hitter of the Year: Emily Mizelle, Baker: Mizelle, the 6A-7A All-Area Player of the Year last year, had another strong campaign this season. She produced a .560 batting average that included 41 runs scored, 51 hits, 13 doubles, one triple, 47 RBI, 10 home runs and a .623 on-base percentage. She also stole 21 bases. Mizelle struck out only seven times in 91 at-bats.
Coach of the Year: Barclay Kercher, Spanish Fort: When Spanish Fort suddenly found itself without a coach with the season fast approaching, Kercher stepped out of retirement and into the job. After 16 seasons away from coaching she led the Toros to a third-place finish in the Class 7A state tournament, the best finish in the history of the program. The team collected a 31-14-1 record.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.