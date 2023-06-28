Local teams that found their way to the latter portions of their respective Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state baseball championships fared well in terms of representation on the 2023 Lagniappe Class 1A-5A All-Area baseball team.
UMS-Wright, which reached the title series in Class 4A, placed three players on the 14-member first team, while also being represented by a few honorable mention selections. Bayshore Christian, which reached the second round of the Class 2A tournament, also placed three players on the first team.
Bayside Academy, which lost in the 4A semifinals to UMS-Wright, is represented by two players, while St. Paul’s, which reached the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state tournament, also landed two players on the first team.
Gulf Shores, Mobile Christian, Satsuma and St. Luke’s all placed one player on the all-star team’s first team.
Josh Gunther of Bayside Academy claimed the Player of the Year award, while UMS-Wright’s Alex Sherman was selected as the Pitcher of the Year. Edward McLeod of St. Paul’s was picked as the Hitter of the Year, while UMS-Wright’s Kevin Raley was named the Coach of the Year.
Gunther is joined on the first team by teammate Jake DeValk, who claims one of two utility player positions. Sherman is joined by UMS-Wright teammates Cole Blaylock (outfielder) and Olin Ward (infielder). McLeod of St. Paul’s is joined by Saints catcher Jack Stowers on the first team.
The remainder of the first team finds Bayshore Christian’s Steed Crooms as one of the team’s three pitchers. Bayshore is also represented by designated hitter Cole Dean and utility player Mikael Bryant. Mobile Christian’s Seth Smith and Gulf Shores’ Conner Gehr, along with St. Luke’s Kyle Eddington, fill out the infield with Ward. Satsuma’s Hayden Johnson takes the last outfield spot alongside Blaylock and McLeod.
Here is a closer look at the seasons produced by the four major award winners:
Josh Gunther, Bayside Academy, Player of the Year: Gunther did a little bit of everything for the Admirals. He was the team’s top pitcher and his stats support that statement. In 13 appearances, 12 of those starts, he posted a 10-1 record with an 0.73 earned run average. He had 97 strikeouts in 67 innings. At the plate, the Wake Forest signee batted .402 with five home runs, 28 runs batted in, four doubles and 27 runs scored. He was named the Class 4A Pitcher of the Year on the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) All-State team.
Alex Sherman, UMS-Wright, Pitcher of the Year: Sherman had a strong year for the Bulldogs. He collected an 8-3 record while earning a 1.26 earned run average. In 72 innings of work, he produced 95 strikeouts. He was named a first-team ASWA Class 4A All-State selection. He played a key role in UMS-Wright reaching the Class 4A state championship series.
Edward McLeod, St. Paul’s, Hitter of the Year: McLeod led the Saints’ offensive machine. He ended the season with a .464 batting average, collecting 51 hits, seven doubles, three triples and nine home runs. He also drove in 46 runs while scoring 39 runs. He was a first-team All-State pick as a designated hitter. Making the team as an infielder, McLeod was a jack of all trades, having also contributed to the team as a pitcher and outfielder.
Kevin Raley, UMS-Wright, Coach of the Year: Raley led the Bulldogs to the 4A state title series and a record of 29-13. He picked up his 700th career win during the year. He has been the Bulldogs’ coach for seven seasons. He spent 22 seasons at Robertsdale prior to arriving at UMS-Wright.
1A-5A ALL-AREA
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Josh Gunther, Bayside Acad.
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
Alex Sherman, UMS-Wright
HITTER OF THE YEAR
Edward McLeod, St. Paul’s
COACH OF THE YEAR
Kevin Raley, UMS-Wright
FIRST TEAM
P: Josh Gunther, Bayside Acad.
P: Steed Crooms, Bayshore Chr.
P: Alex Sherman, UMS-Wright
C: Jack Stowers, St. Paul’s
INF: Conner Gehr, Gulf Shores
INF: Seth Smith, Mobile Chr.
INF: Kyle Eddington, St. Luke’s
INF: Olin Ward, UMS-Wright
OF: Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright
OF: Edward McLeod, St. Paul’s
OF: Hayden Johnson, Satsuma
DH: Cole Dean, Bayshore Chr.
UTL: Mikael Bryant, Bayshore Chr.
UTL: Jake DeValk, Bayside Acad.
HONORABLE MENTION
John Ramsay, UMS-Wright; Sutton Snypes, UMS-Wright; Logan Norris, UMS-Wright; Dom Maldet, Gulf Shores; Brendon Byrd, Gulf Shores; Fisher Fuller, Satsuma; Jansen Banashak, Satsuma; Randal Barfoot, Satsuma; Tucker Hicks, Satsuma; Brett Nix, Satsuma; Brayden Stacy, Satsuma; John Stowers, St. Paul’s; Taylor O’Dell, St. Paul’s; Gavin Pitts, Bayside Academy; Chaz Evans, St. Luke’s; Will Spivey, St. Luke’s; Jake Nuetze, St. Luke’s; Kevin Jones, Elberta; Brady Harrison, Elberta; Brendan Brooks, Elberta; Landen Adams, Elberta; Zack McKinion, Mobile Christian.
