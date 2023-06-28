Edward McLeod of St. Paul's

Edward McLeod of St. Paul's

 Photo by Mike Kittrell

Local teams that found their way to the latter portions of their respective Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) state baseball championships fared well in terms of representation on the 2023 Lagniappe Class 1A-5A All-Area baseball team.

UMS-Wright, which reached the title series in Class 4A, placed three players on the 14-member first team, while also being represented by a few honorable mention selections. Bayshore Christian, which reached the second round of the Class 2A tournament, also placed three players on the first team.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

