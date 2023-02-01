Anyone with even a passing knowledge of the football rivalry between Auburn and Alabama is likely aware of the “Punt, Bama, Punt” game in 1972.
In that game, No. 2-ranked and undefeated Alabama entered as a big favorite over No. 9-ranked and 8-1 Auburn. In fact, Alabama led 16-3 in the fourth quarter but Bill Newton blocked a pair of Alabama punt attempts, both of which were recovered by David Langner and returned for touchdowns, giving Auburn a 17-16 victory.
What many college football fans may not recall — other than Auburn fans, of course — is it was a big win in one of the best seasons in Auburn history. The team dubbed the Amazin’s was one predicted to finish sixth in the 10-team Southeastern Conference that year, one season after the departure of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Pat Sullivan and his All-America receiver Terry Beasley.
Instead, the ’72 team finished No. 5 … in the country. It produced a 10-1 record, following the Iron Bowl victory with a win over Colorado in the Gator Bowl. Based on predictions and results, the Amazin’s are one of Auburn’s best teams.
The ’72 Iron Bowl was special to writer Jeff Miller.
“I arrived in Auburn in the fall of ’73 and, of course, for the next nine years Alabama won every game in the series,” Miller said. “Not having been exposed to much Auburn football before that, nine years in a row of losses — and not many of them close [games] — that ’72 game in my mind’s eye just kept growing in stature. Then probably another 10 years later I thought I’d like to go back and do something on that ’72 team.
“Of course, I waited and waited and waited and probably three years ago I determined if I’m ever going to do this, I need to have it done in time for the 50th anniversary of that game. So I put myself on the clock at that point and just barely got it done because the book published in November, less than a month before the 50th anniversary of that game. I had hoped to have it done before the start of last season but for obvious reasons that didn’t happen.”
As he delved into research for the book, learning everything he could about the season and the coaches and players on that team, one theme became prominent — the closeness of the members of the Amazin’s even decades after the seasons. He knew at that time he had the basis for his book, which is titled “Teammates for Life: The Inspiring Story of Auburn University’s Unbelievable, Unforgettable and Utterly Amazin’ 1972 Football Team, Then and Now.” While that was a special team and a special season, the bonds established by members of the team continue to this day.
“They achieved so much unexpected success, many of them as seniors in ’72, when they look back at their time at Auburn, it’s a wonderful experience,” Miller said in an interview with Lagniappe. “And most of these guys were on the ’71 team that had a terrific season, albeit they lost the last two games to Alabama and in the Sugar Bowl to Oklahoma. … And my time in school, ’73, ’74, ’75 and ’76, the records were 6-6, 10-2, 3-6-2 and 3-8. Players from that era don’t have the same foundation of success to look back upon, and my guess is they don’t have quite the same bond as these 1972 Amazin’s have. And there are a couple of guys who weren’t even on this team, but they played in ’73 and ’74 with some of these players and have gravitated to where this is the group of players to which they are closest to.”
Part of that closeness comes in annual visits to Pine Apple to a cabin owned by the family of Mike Gates, a member of the ’72 team. Miller, who attended one of the reunions (and has the bumper sticker to prove it), described the cabin as the size of a small dining hall with two bedrooms at one end, a kitchen and bathroom at the other end, with 1970s furnishings in the middle.
“For everybody except for Mike, you just find a couch or recliner or chair and that’s where you sack out,” Miller said. “Unless you’re Kenny Burks from Birmingham, who brings this sleeping bag that can withstand Artic freezes and he uses it to sleep on the porch outside. … You hear some rustling around and it’s Bill Newton getting into his hunting suit and then you hear the four-wheelers start up and they are cutting down trees for the bonfire. They just have a great time.
“At the same time, they are both 20 years old again and also in their 70s. … Conversely, a lot of the conversations deal with joint replacements and prescriptions and it sounds like you’re in the lobby of a doctor’s office. They cook up these huge dinners at night and just have a good ole time. A lot of it is reminiscing and catching up with each other.”
A loss to Bert Jones and LSU in Baton Rouge was the only loss by the Tigers that year and Auburn collected its wins with a bend-but-don’t-break defense and an offense that featured a playbook with no more than a handful of options, most of which were running plays for Terry Henley. In fact, in the first half of the Iron Bowl, Auburn quarterback Randy Campbell threw one pass, as did Alabama quarterback Terry Davis. Both passes were intercepted, giving both teams zero passing yards in the first two periods.
“They had a will about them that I believe Coach [Ralph “Shug”] Jordan inspired in them that there was just no way anybody was going to work harder than we do,” Miller said. “Because of that, we deserve to win these games, and because of that, they won almost all of them.”
Miller, who will be at Fairhope’s Page & Palette on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m., along with some of the members of the team to discuss and sign copies of the book, said he has been “overwhelmed” by the response he has received from those who have read the book.
Asked what he hopes readers take away from the book, Miller said, “These guys were able to build a comradery that both served them well in this 1972 football season and then … it has lived on for decades since then. They have had, just like any group of people, trials and tribulations through the years, family tragedies, personal challenges. Some of them have dealt with and are still dealing with serious medical situations, and they come to each other’s aid and it has been a testament to the strength of what will can do to bring these people together and get them through.”
