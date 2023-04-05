Those attending a McGill-Toolen girls’ tennis match can be forgiven if they think they are seeing double. Or triple. It’s true. The LaCour sisters take up half of the team’s six singles spots and one-third of its doubles teams. Senior Lucy LaCour plays No. 6 singles and teams up with seventh-grade sister Clare to make up the Yellow Jackets’ No. 3 doubles team. Clare plays No. 4 singles and sister Mae, a freshman, holds the No. 5 singles spot in the lineup.
There is more to the story. Parents Jeff and Maureen LaCour are both McGill-Toolen graduates, Class of 1995.
For sure, it creates an interesting dynamic for the McGill team, especially with the division in ages of the sisters.
“It’s pretty awesome seeing them interact,” McGill girls’ head coach Charles Mathison said. “There’s definitely the days when you can see they are sisters and they are sick of being with each other, but they are awesome, and they are really close with each other, and they are close with the other girls on the team. It really is like a family, and even though we have three that really are a family, that’s kind of how they all interact with each other and how they support each other, especially having such different ages with a senior, a freshman and a seventh-grader. The senior is supporting the seventh-grader, the seventh-grader is supporting the freshman and the freshman is supporting the others. They are all three tightly wound together and that’s neat to see.”
Mathison said Lucy and Mae have been on the team for a while, but this is Clare’s first year, which has added to the family and team dynamic.
“We knew Clare was coming,” Mathison said. “She’s probably the best of the three in terms of talent. It’s neat to see them at different stages and maturing and growing up. It’s neat that you can see how similar they all are, and yet they are all very different and they are their own person. But you can see things and say, ‘I’ve seen that before.’ It’s neat how they are all different but still very similar.”
The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) sectional tournaments are set to be played at the Mobile Tennis Center on April 17. If the Yellow Jackets finish as one of the top two teams in the sectional, they will advance to the state tournament, also at the Mobile Tennis Center, April 24-25. McGill has a 16-9 record heading into this week’s play.
The LaCours will obviously play a key role in postseason play. The doubles team of Lucy and Clare is the most successful pairing on the team at 15-6. It will mark Clare’s first-ever sectional tournament, while this will be the third for Mae and the sixth for Lucy.
Regardless of how the postseason unfolds, the sisters say this has been a special year for each of them.
“I’m just glad for us all to be on the same team together,” Lucy said. “We have such an age gap that we’ve never been on the same team together. Me and my youngest sister play doubles together and it has made us closer. It’s fun to play with her. I think that this year we’ve all definitely become closer, just because we’re all older, and I think we all knew Clare was going to be high on the team because she’s played so much all her life.”
Mathison said Clare, the youngest, has definitely had an impact on her sisters’ play, as well as the play of the entire team.
“I think Clare has definitely brought out a higher level of competitiveness from Mae and Lucy,” he said. “It’s almost like, ‘We can’t let little sister show us up. We know she’s good, but we don’t want her to be the rock star of the family. There’s two other LaCours here too.’ And they are both really good too. … You can tell playing with Clare this year has lit a fire under Lucy — she doesn’t want to let her little sister down. … They have brought the best out of each other. Clare is playing against juniors and seniors and she has her big sister there to keep her calm and relaxed and keep it fun.”
Lucy has had the added responsibility of being a team captain, as well as looking to help her sisters along the way.
“I know both of them look up to me a lot, both of my parents have told me that,” Lucy said. “They always tell me to set a good example for them because they are always watching what I’m doing, so I think being a captain is something they definitely look up to and it’s something they want to do one day.”
Mae, who also plays junior varsity soccer, said she has enjoyed playing alongside her sisters and the other players on the team.
“It is very fun and I like that we are all together,” she said. “It’s better when you have your two sisters with you. … I think that I can go practice with my other teammates or I can practice with my sisters, and we all make each other better.”
Mae has picked up the nickname “Wednesday” from her teammates, a reference to Wednesday Addams of the current TV series, who is known for her determined and serious nature. Mae said she likes the nickname.
“I think it’s funny, because sometimes I get pretty serious on the court and sometimes I get a little mad,” she said. “But whenever they say, ‘Come on, Wednesday,’ it actually helps me and makes me play better.”
Clare has settled into her role with the team with the help of her sisters.
“It’s a lot of fun and I’m glad to do it with my sisters, especially with this being Lucy’s last year,” she said. “I like playing doubles with her and I like being on the team because it’s a lot of fun. It’s good because we always have each other’s back, and we’re always cheering each other on. It has made us closer because we go on trips together and we hang out more. I like it because they can show me what to do.”
Clare is also involved in basketball and cheer but is quick to note tennis is her favorite activity, especially playing doubles with Lucy.
“We can communicate better because we know each other and we can help each other out more,” Clare explained. “If we try to help each other we won’t take it the wrong way because we know we’re just trying to help each other. I like it because it’s fun doing it with her.”
Watching it all unfold are parents Jeff and Maureen, which is an added plus, the sisters say.
“It’s cool because I like hearing my parents tell me stuff about when they went to school, and the stories that my parents have been telling me I can tell my kids one day,” Lucy said. “I’ve had some of the teachers that they had, so that’s pretty cool.”
Mae added, “They encourage me to try new things. They want me to have a good high school experience and be able to look back and not regret anything,” a thought echoed by Clare.
