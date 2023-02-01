Troy LB CARLTON MARTIAL

LB CARLTON MARTIAL

 Photo courtesy of Troy University Athletics

Carlton Martial has only ever wanted an opportunity, and this week, in his hometown, at an event he grew up attending and dreaming of being a part of, he is getting perhaps the biggest opportunity of his football-playing career. Will he measure up?

That, it seems, is the ultimate question when it comes to the former McGill-Toolen all-state linebacker who this past season became the all-time leading tackler in NCAA Division 1 football as a member of the Troy University team, a team for which he started his career as a walk-on and ended as the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.