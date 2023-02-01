Carlton Martial has only ever wanted an opportunity, and this week, in his hometown, at an event he grew up attending and dreaming of being a part of, he is getting perhaps the biggest opportunity of his football-playing career. Will he measure up?
That, it seems, is the ultimate question when it comes to the former McGill-Toolen all-state linebacker who this past season became the all-time leading tackler in NCAA Division 1 football as a member of the Troy University team, a team for which he started his career as a walk-on and ended as the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
In truth, Martial — who was listed as 5-foot-9 in his bio on the Troy website but measured at less than 5-8 a year ago, according to Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy — has had to prove himself throughout his career. He says he’s fine with having to do so again.
Which makes this week’s Senior Bowl perhaps his biggest test ever.
If one were to simply read over Martial’s accomplishments and awards he certainly holds up as a solid NFL Draft prospect. He was a three-time, first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection who was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year following the 2022 season. He was a first-team Freshman All-America pick by The Athletic, the Football Writers Association of America and USA Today in 2018 and he was a two-time finalist the past two seasons for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is presented to the country’s top walk-on or former walk-on. He made 112 tackles this past season, giving him 577 for his career, which is more than any other player in the history of Division 1 football.
Troy head coach Jon Sumrall lauds Martial’s instincts, aggressiveness and ability to find the football and make the tackle. He also lauds Martial’s leadership and the way he makes those around him better.
On the other hand, Martial doesn't fit the NFL mold for his position. As such, he doesn’t appear on lists of linebackers expected to be selected in the April NFL Draft. His prospects as an undrafted free agent are believed to be limited.
And while Sumrall and others are quick to shout Martial’s praises and insist they too had doubts about him at first, only to be convinced of his value and abilities later, Martial knows NFL scouts, general managers and player personnel directors will have to be convinced in a big way he is worth a draft pick.
This week, during three days of practices directed by NFL coaches, Martial gets the chance to convince his doubters, the latest group at least, that they are wrong to judge a linebacker by his jersey size.
“Most definitely it’s the biggest shot I’ve had up to this point,” Martial said heading into this week’s Senior Bowl. “I’m just going out there to compete. That’s what it’s all about. I’ve been playing football since I was 3 years old. My father would hold cushions up at the house and we’d go full speed and hit it. We did that all day. The influence of my father and my big brother and my cousins, we all played for the same park league growing up. I was really kind of a rambunctious kid.
“My father used to bring us and our little Pop Warner team to the [Senior Bowl] game; I even came with [former South Alabama wide receiver and 2022 Senior Bowl player] Jalen Tolbert a few times. It’s such a great opportunity to come here and meet a whole new group of guys and get to know them. That’s the good thing about football — it brings people from different backgrounds together. I always thought when I would watch the Senior Bowl, ‘I want that to be me.’ My father always said, ‘Just give it your all this game and just let the cards play [out].’’’
Martial won’t be overwhelmed. He’s been here before. Even after an all-star career at McGill-Toolen, where he was a member of the undefeated 2015 team that won the Class 7A state championship — his junior year in which he produced 197 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks and one interception — there were no Division 1 scholarship offers for him after he graduated.
He walked on at Troy and by the end of his first year there he had earned a scholarship, not to mention a heavy dose of respect from his teammates and coaches alike.
“There’s nothing I don’t like [about him],” Sumrall, who recruited Martial out of high school, said. “I like everything about the young man. He’s consistent, doesn’t have bad days, and he’s a great teammate. Every day you know what you’re going to get when he walks in the door. There’s a lot to be said for that kind of consistency. And maybe the last thing I would add is along the lines of being a great teammate, when I got back here in December of 2021 he had a decision to make. Did he want to come back here for a sixth year? Did he want to go somewhere else for a sixth year? Or pursue football outside of college at that time?
“A lot of people, including myself during that time and those conversations, brought up that he could break the all-time record in tackles in a college career, which he ended up doing this year for a Division 1 player. And I don’t think that was even on his radar. I think he simply wanted to be a part of creating team success. That’s special because so many people in life would be focused on individual accomplishments, and I think he’s just wired in a way that while those are nice — and I don’t think he’s not proud of those, he’s proud of them — but I think he’s most proud out of how he was able to finish as a senior here and have a positive impact on his team and his teammates. He’s a very selfless, humble, kind young man who really wants to see others around him do well also. I think the world of just how he treats other people.”
Despite all he accomplished, an invitation to the Senior Bowl certainly wasn’t a given. Obviously, as a Mobile kid, there were those in town who made sure Nagy and his staff were aware they would like to see Martial in this year’s game. There were coaches too, and not just Sumrall, who offered support.
The day before he made 22 tackles (17 in the first half alone) in Troy’s win over Texas-San Antonio in the Cure Bowl in Orlando, and in front of his teammates, Sumrall presented Martial with his invitation to play in the all-star game.
“We’ve said from the time we got here this is an NFL Draft event, and I’ve made no bones about that,” Nagy said at a recent press conference when asked about Martial. “If we are going to continue to be the preeminent all-star game we better have gotten in line with the NFL Draft process. Is Carlton a slam-dunk draft pick? Absolutely not. I think he knows that. He measured 5-foot-7 and 7/8 last year. I don’t know what [Troy] lists him at — 5-8, 5-10 — but NFL scouts have him at 5-7 and 7/8. There has never been an NFL linebacker in the history of the NFL that has played at that size.
“Does he fit with the perimeters of what we’ve looked for in this game in the past? No. But has he earned it on the field? Yes. And Jon’s point was, he’s going to be in the College Football Hall of Fame one day. He’s the all-time leading tackler. I don’t care if he did that in five years or four years or three years, he still did it. It’s still going to be in the record books. And he’s still going to be a part of the Mobile community.
“… I heard someone on the radio today say if he wasn’t from Mobile, would he be in the game? I don’t know. He’s the all-time tackler in college football, so let’s see what it looks like. I always look at everything through a scouting perspective, and there’s always outliers. Do you always draft outliers? No. But that doesn’t mean outliers don’t make the NFL. I’m excited for Carlton. It’s going to be a good week for him. He’s a good football player.”
That’s that point — “he’s a good football player” — Martial said he hopes to present this week for the NFL folks. Again, he’s just hoping for an opportunity, which this week presents him.
“You come into every day with a chip on your shoulder,” he said of having to prove himself in the past. “You always have those doubters who tell you that you can’t do this and you can’t do that. If you listen to them you’re selling yourself short. You go out there and do all you can, give your all to this game, leave it all out there, and hopefully, good things happen.
“I feel like I have to show them I can play football against the highest talent. I know that’s probably the big question in some scouts’ minds. I can play against anybody and I feel like I have the capability to still learn from the game and work on the weak points that I feel that I have. You can never stop working to get better, and I try to do that from day to day. And once you do that and you try to protect the game, I feel like nobody can stop you.”
Asked how he visualizes himself as a player, Martial said, “I visualize myself as a guy who can diagnose plays really fast and read keys and go from sideline to sideline and try to be a catalyst on a defense with that motor that can go, go, go all day.”
The Senior Bowl, which features the motto “The Draft Starts in Mobile,” figures to be Martial’s one-week shot at convincing those in the NFL size doesn’t always matter. He said he recognizes he goes against the grain, but he is also confident he can be an asset to whatever team is willing to take a chance on him.
There of course have been other players, well less than 6 feet tall, who have been drafted and played in the NFL, and some who have fared well in the league. Darren Sproles at 5-6 is one. He had a 14-year career in the NFL. Maurice Jones-Drew was 5-8 and a second-round pick in the draft, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a first-round pick at 5-7. However, all three were offensive players who could be found at running back, kick returner or wide receiver positions. They didn’t play defense, and specifically, they didn’t play linebacker.
“I know I can play. I came from being a big fish in a little pond at McGill-Toolen. You have to look in the mirror,” Martial said. “My mom and dad said what makes you love this game, you have to give your all to this game. And sometimes it might not love you back. But if you can truly say you gave your all and the cards don’t fall your way, then you have to live with it. But if you go out there and give it your all, I think you’ll be happy with the result. That’s really what I had to do [at Troy] and I definitely had some guys to guide me along the way.”
There has been some talk NFL people may be interested in looking at Martial as a secondary player, probably at a safety position or used in the nickel position. Sumrall said he feels his former standout is best suited at linebacker, even at the pro level, and he has offered his reasons why to any NFL coach or scout who has taken the time to place a phone call for an evaluation.
“I tell them all he is extremely instinctive, has tremendous vision line, finds the football and tracks the ball carrier at an elite level, and plays with really good balance and is good on contact,” Sumrall said. “He is a really good finisher at the ball. Probably one of the more underrated aspects of his game is he’s a really good space player than he gets credit for at times. And I tell people all the time, while people make a big deal out of his lack of height, last time I checked they don’t make you stand up so they can measure you after you make a tackle to make sure the tackle counts.
“And he’s a fantastic human being and such a quality young man who has been a tremendous leader and role model for this team for all of us. I’m proud of what he has made himself into, because he is a self-made guy.”
Sumrall wasn’t finished. He said there’s more NFL personnel should know about Martial.
“I think he does a tremendous job of focusing on things he has control over,” he said. “He’s a very aware young man and I think he understands that you can’t worry about stuff that you have no impact on. I can say this, I know the college game and the NFL game have some differences, but I have not had a play that I can recall that Carlton has ever been involved in where I thought, ‘Man, I just wish he was taller.’ I’ve had a lot of plays that I’ve watched him play where I’ve said, ‘Man, thank goodness Carlton Martial was there at linebacker.’
“I think at the linebacker position there are maybe some things where it is nice in some regards to have some weight in certain situations and roles, but I also think Sam Mills was a really good NFL linebacker and I don’t know his exact height, but I don’t think he was real tall. That’s kind of how I see Carlton, as that style of a player in that regard. I think he has some similar movement patterns and play style as Sam.” Mills was listed as being 5-foot-9.
Senior Bowl officials have long sold their game as an opportunity for players to show what they can do, whether that be playing changing positions or players from smaller schools getting the chance to show they can compete against more publicized players from Power 5 conference teams. It has been sold to invitees as the chance to move up in the draft by demonstrating to NFL coaches as well as others who evaluate the one-on-one practices and one-on-one meetings and discussions their talents on all levels.
Sometimes, those taking part in the Senior Bowl just want that opportunity to show what they have in person, not just from video tape highlights or the words of their teammates and coaches.
Martial is looking to accomplish all those things this week, and maybe a little more. There is pressure, he admitted, to being in peak shape and running drills and performing at a high level all week long. Then again, he said, he expects that from himself every time he steps on the field. And yet, this week will be unlike any he has ever experienced.
What will NFL scouts and coaches see from Martial this week?
“A smile,” Martial said without hesitation. “They’ll definitely see me smiling. But they’ll see a guy with a motor, a guy who will be out there ready to compete and trying to learn possibly a new position if linebacker doesn’t work out. I know I’m not the prototypical size for a Mike linebacker or a Will linebacker. But I’m a guy who is going to go out there and give my all to the game and go out there and try to make plays.”
The Draft Starts in Mobile. For Carlton Martial, that is certainly true, and that start came several years ago when his dad held up those pillows for his son to tackle, igniting a dream that has only gotten bigger and bigger.
