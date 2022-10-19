As the 2022 high school football season unfolded there has been one date in particular circled on the calendar, one game specifically that even those who are fans and supporters of other programs have been eager to see.
Friday is that date. Saraland at Theodore is that game.
The matchup of Class 6A, Region 1 teams is expected to be a dandy. Saraland is the top-ranked team in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 6A football poll and Theodore is ranked No. 3. Both teams carry 8-0 overall records and 6-0 region marks into the game. The region championship will go to the winner and both teams are likely to receive home games in the first round of the state playoffs.
It should come as no surprise the matchup is tabbed as the Lagniappe Game of the Week. The Lagniappe Game of the Week is sponsored by GO Pest Solutions.
The all-time series is tied at one win each. Theodore came away with a 28-14 win last season while the previous year the Spartans topped the Bobcats 42-21. The difference in this game is now it’s a region matchup. Theodore, previously a Class 7A team, moved down to Class 6A this season.
“That was probably some of our problem tonight, and I don’t want to take anything away from McGill, they had a great plan, but we may have been looking ahead a little. That might have been some of our problem [related to the slow start],” Theodore head coach Eric Collier said following his team’s 37-10 road victory over the Yellow Jackets last Friday night.
“Saraland’s got a good football team. They’re explosive, they’ve got a good running back and the receiver is dynamic. [Number] one is dynamic [WR Ryan Williams] and [number] three [WR Carson Gill] scares the fire out of you. So he’s got some kids who can play and Jeff [Kelly, Saraland’s head coach] will have them ready to play. I think the good thing is we’ll have them on Swedetown Road and we’re looking forward to them coming to our place.”
Saraland, which had an open date last week, is outscoring its opponents 351-109, which comes to an average of 43.8 points a game, while allowing 13.6 points per outing. Theodore is outscoring its opponents 291-71, which produces averages of 36.3 (offense) and 8.8 (defense).
“I think these games are a big deal with the fans and the community, and hopefully we’ve done a good job as coaches and players to approach them all the same way,” Kelly said. “From the start of the season, every week, you want to have that same approach, so when you get late in the season or in the playoffs, or a game with postseason implications like this one has, you do what you do.
“I know it’s a game that has been circled by a lot of people in both communities and really throughout the southern part of the state. It’s a big deal if you look at kind of what it means statewide. We’re going to show up and work and prepare and go out there and try to do what we do every Friday night.”
Kelly said Theodore is a physical team on both sides of the football and that physicality will have to be matched. He said the Bobcats are also an experienced team; several players have been with the program for three years. Collier said his team has to cut down on its mistakes and it has to produce a solid running attack to be successful.
“I told our coaches the other day there’s not many times in your career you get to play in a big-time game and I hope our young coaches understand we’ve got a good team and enjoy the moment,” Collier said. “But at the same time, pay attention to the details and continue to work your butt off. Don’t take anything for granted.”
Kelly added, “I think with both teams, there won’t be a lot of surprises. It’s really going to come down to execution; who can line up and make big plays, who is successful on third down, and who can score touchdowns in the red zone. … I look forward to seeing our guys play. … I guarantee you they are looking forward to that challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.