In the first half of Friday night’s Theodore-McGill-Toolen game, it appeared the home team Yellow Jackets might pull off an upset of the No. 3-ranked Bobcats. All thoughts and possibilities of such an outcome were intercepted (and fumbled away) in the second half as Theodore’s defense produced takeaways and running back Brayden Jenkins found the end zone often, leading to the Bobcats’ 37-10 victory.
The game was tied 10-10 at halftime, with Theodore the team that committed turnovers in the first two periods. But marching downfield to score a touchdown on its initial possession of the second half set the stage as the Bobcats kept their record unblemished and set up next week’s showdown at home against No. 1-ranked and unbeaten Saraland for the Class 6A, Region 1 championship.
“We played great defense (in the second half),” Theodore head coach Eric collier said. “Seriously, we told the kids at halftime, ‘If it’s a 13-10 game we’re going to win the ballgame.’ … The first half we turned the ball over. We’ve got some things we’ve got to clean up too. Offensively, we’ve got a ways to go.”
Admitting his team may have been looking ahead to the Saraland game a bit, Collier said he was pleased with the way the Bobcats responded in the final two periods in claiming the win. He also noted the talent of the McGill team.
“We just didn’t play very well, I’ll be honest with you,” Collier said.
Still, the Bobcats are now 8-0 overall and 6-0 in Class 6A, Region 1 competition, which ties them with Saraland. McGill fell to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the region. The Yellow Jackets play at Blount next Friday.
Jenkins was the top offensive threat for the Bobcats, scoring four touchdowns and rushing for 162 yards on the night. He scored on runs of 2 yards, 1 yard, 4 yards and 19 yards. The Theodore defense came up with five turnovers, three of those being interceptions. One interception was returned 41 yards for a touchdown by Demon Jones, who also had a second interception a short time later.
A 22-yard field goal by Miguel Frias in the first period gave the Bobcats a 3-0 lead but McGill moved in front 7-3 on a 64-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Andrew Murchison to Anthony Eager. Jenkins’ first TD came with 9:32 left in the first half, but the Yellow Jackets connected on a 42-yard field goal to knot the game with 6:36 to play in the half.
The second half was owned by the Bobcats, especially on defense, and McGill was unable to score another point.
“They’ve got a good ballclub and they capitalized on (the turnovers),” McGill head coach Norman Joseph said. “I thought, like I told the team, some of the mistakes that were made were self-inflicted and some of them Theodore created. We’ve got two games (remaining), so let’s go battle and see how the rest of the season goes. We’re not waving the white flag. We’re ready to go.”
