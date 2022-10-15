Theodore, McGill-Toolen players battle for the football

Theodore, McGill-Toolen players battle for the football

 Shane Rice

In the first half of Friday night’s Theodore-McGill-Toolen game, it appeared the home team Yellow Jackets might pull off an upset of the No. 3-ranked Bobcats. All thoughts and possibilities of such an outcome were intercepted (and fumbled away) in the second half as Theodore’s defense produced takeaways and running back Brayden Jenkins found the end zone often, leading to the Bobcats’ 37-10 victory.

The game was tied 10-10 at halftime, with Theodore the team that committed turnovers in the first two periods. But marching downfield to score a touchdown on its initial possession of the second half set the stage as the Bobcats kept their record unblemished and set up next week’s showdown at home against No. 1-ranked and unbeaten Saraland for the Class 6A, Region 1 championship.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

