There’s something special about a Friday night football game at Theodore High School for Bobby Pruitt. The experience holds a strong emotional pull for the Bobcats’ star linebacker, who grew up dreaming of the day he would wear a Theodore uniform and play for the Bobcats.
“It means a lot,” he said of being a part of the Theodore football tradition. “I’ve been pushed pretty hard, especially by my mom, but she always said school comes first and you can’t be a student-athlete without being a student first. I’ve been doing it for so long, maybe since I was 3 or 4 or running around in diapers. Ever since, I’ve been running around, trying to play football.
“It’s really important to my dad [former Southern Miss and NFL standout Etric Pruitt]. People say I’m trying to follow in my dad’s footsteps, which is good, he made it. But I’m my own person. I do stuff different than him. He might hit harder than me, but I cover better than him. At the same time, it feels real good to be a key player because I have worked so hard for this. I’m truly blessed to have the opportunity.”
The 6-foot-3, 187-pounder is ranked as a 4-star prospect by most recruiting services. He has committed to sign with Miami in December, but he admits other schools are still receiving some consideration. Alabama is pushing hard in an attempt to flip his commitment, and Pruitt also has offers from Ole Miss, Arkansas and Florida among many other schools from Power 5 conferences.
Pruitt earned the attention with a strong junior season last year. He produced 99 total tackles, including 15 tackles for a loss and three sacks. He also had one interception, two forced fumbles, eight quarterback hurries and five pass breakups. New Theodore head coach Steve Mask said Pruitt will play an outside linebacker position this season but will likely be a hybrid defensive back at the college level.
Mask was so impressed with Pruitt’s talents and athleticism he intends to also use him on offense this season in certain situations, likely at wide receiver in an attempt to get him the ball in open space to allow him to take advantage of his speed and quickness.
“Obviously, he’s a weapon,” Mask said. “There’s not many 6-3 wideouts running around out there that can run and catch like he does. We’ve got to be good monitors of his time and not wear him out in the game. We’ve got to use him. Holding my hand [on the sidelines] doesn’t make us any better. We’ll do a good job of monitoring his playing time on both sides of the ball. He’s going to graduate so we’re going to use him as much as we can.”
But defense will be Pruitt’s primary position.
“I think with our defensive line [play] it especially helps because we can take [Pruitt] and [Kevin] Norwood [transfer from Blount] and put them on the same side and cause some havoc,” Mask said. “We can take Devonte Richardson and Tim Williams on the other side and cause some havoc. All of a sudden you switch those guys a little bit and maybe find some more matchups that are beneficial to you. Having as good a player like those four or five kids allows us to move [Pruitt] around in order to get things in a better position for us.”
Adding offense to his list of duties is just fine with Pruitt, which means more time spent on the field on which he grew up dreaming of playing.
“It’s good that people count on me,” he said. “Now I have a bigger role. Now I can’t let them down. I try to work harder, two times harder than I normally do every day.”
