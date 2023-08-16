Theodore High School Bobcats

Theodore High School Bobcats

There’s something special about a Friday night football game at Theodore High School for Bobby Pruitt. The experience holds a strong emotional pull for the Bobcats’ star linebacker, who grew up dreaming of the day he would wear a Theodore uniform and play for the Bobcats.

Bobby Pruitt, Theodore

Bobby Pruitt, Theodore

“It means a lot,” he said of being a part of the Theodore football tradition. “I’ve been pushed pretty hard, especially by my mom, but she always said school comes first and you can’t be a student-athlete without being a student first. I’ve been doing it for so long, maybe since I was 3 or 4 or running around in diapers. Ever since, I’ve been running around, trying to play football.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.