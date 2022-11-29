Two South Alabama players will be going bowling in Mobile. Cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. and wide receiver Jalen Wayne received invitations — and they accepted — to take part in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl on the Jaguars’ home field, Hancock Whitney Stadium, on Feb. 4.
The invitations were delivered by Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy at a team function last Friday, the night before the Jags defeated Old Dominion 27-20 at home for their 10th win of the season.
This marks the second time South Alabama will have two players in the annual all-star game. In 2013, defensive back B.J. Scott and linebacker Jake Johnson were invited to play in the game.
“From the get-go when we got here five years ago, we said there were no charity invites — guys from Mobile and guys from South Alabama really had to earn their way in,” Nagy said. “It is great when it works out when South and Mobile guys get in the game, but it is only because they earned it. The reason that Darrell and Jalen are coming to this year’s Senior Bowl are they are guys the NFL wants to see.
“They are highly graded players, draftable players, guys that our staff sees as having good careers in the NFL and that’s what it is all about. One more game inside Hancock Whitney for them. It’s exciting.”
The players will be familiar with their surroundings as the practices and game will take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
“It was a blessing for us to go to South a couple of years ago and now we are in Year 3,” Nagy said. “It is an incredible facility and has taken our game to the next level. It has totally been a game-changer for us and for our players. It is great that the leadership at South has been so easy and welcoming. It has been a great relationship.”
Wayne, a 6-foot-2, 210-pounder from Spanish Fort, has played 12 games this season, catching 56 passes for 793 yards and nine touchdowns, all tops on the team. He is averaging 14.16 yards per catch and 66.08 receiving yards a game. He is the nephew of former Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro receiver Reggie Wayne.
Luter, 6-0, 190, has earned first-team All-Sun Belt Conference and All-America honors in the past. In 12 games this season, he has 37 total tackles from his cornerback position, 25 of those being solo stops. He has one interception and five pass breakups; opposing teams generally don’t throw in his direction.
The South Alabama program now has 10 players who have received invitations to play in the Senior Bowl. Others who received invitations, aside from Luter, Wayne, Scott and Johnson, were wide receiver Courtney Smith (2011), tight end Wes Saxton (2015), tight end Gerald Everett (2017), defensive back Jeremy Reaves (2018), linebacker Riley Cole(2021) and wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (2022).
The Senior Bowl has had several players accept invitations to participate in this year’s game, which will kick off at 1:30 p.m. and be broadcast on the NFL Network. Included on the recent list are Auburn LB Owen Pappoe, Texas RB Roschon Johnson, Mississippi State DL Cameron Young, Ole Miss OL Nick Broeker, Florida State DB Fabien Lovett, Illinois RB Chase Brown, Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo, Michigan WR Ronnie Bell, Houston QB Clayton Tune, TCU WR Derius Davis, Old Dominion OL Nick Saldiveri, Iowa State LB Will McDonald IV, Cincinnati WR Tre Tucker and Texas LB Demarvion Overshown.
Others include Cal DB Daniel Scott, FSU DB Jammie Robinson, Illinois DB Devon Witherspoon, BYU WR Puka Nacua, Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave, TCU OL Steve Avila, Oregon OL Alex Forsyth, TCU DL Dylan Horton, Texas Tech DL Tyree Wilson, Virginia Tech DB Charmarri Conner, Stanford WR Elijah Higgins, Stanford WR Michael Wilson, Iowa WR Xavier Hutchinson, Michigan State WR Jayden Reed, Michigan OL Tyan Hayes, Maryland OL Jaelyn Duncan, Washington State LB Dalyan Henley, BYU OL Blake Freeland, Stanford DB Kyu Blue Kelly, Syracuse OL Matthew Bergeron, Illinois DB Jatarvius Martin, Illinois DB Sydney Brown, Kansas State DB Julius Brents, Penn State DB Ji’Ayir Brown, Iowa DB Kaevon Merriweather, Rutgers P Adam Korsak, Maryland PK Chad Ryland, Michigan State P Bryce Baringer and UCF LS Alex Ward.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.