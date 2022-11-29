SENIOR BOWL

LEFT TO RIGHT: JIM NAGY, DARRELL LUTER JR., JALEN WAYNE, KANE WOMMACK.

 Photo courtesy of South Alabama Athletics

Two South Alabama players will be going bowling in Mobile. Cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. and wide receiver Jalen Wayne received invitations — and they accepted — to take part in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl on the Jaguars’ home field, Hancock Whitney Stadium, on Feb. 4.

The invitations were delivered by Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy at a team function last Friday, the night before the Jags defeated Old Dominion 27-20 at home for their 10th win of the season.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.