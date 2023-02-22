Mobile native John Mitchell, who spent 29 seasons on the coaching staff of the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, announced his retirement last week.
Mitchell spent 50 years in coaching following his All-America playing career at Alabama where he was the first Black football player for the Crimson Tide.
Mitchell, a Williamson graduate, played at Eastern Arizona Junior College for two years and was expected to sign with Southern Cal, but Alabama head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant heard about Mitchell from USC head coach John McKay, who bragged to Bryant about the impending signing of a player out of Mobile, and Bryant convinced Mitchell to join the Crimson Tide where he was an All-SEC and All-America player. In 1973, after his final season at Alabama, Mitchell embarked on his coaching career.
“I’m grateful to the Rooney family for the wonderful opportunity to coach and work for the Steelers for nearly 30 years,” Mitchell told the Steelers’ website. “It was truly an honor. I’d also like to thank Coach [Mike] Tomlin for giving me the opportunity to stay with the franchise when Coach [Bill] Cowher retired. I will treasure my time in Pittsburgh and appreciate everyone affiliated with the organization.”
Tomlin had praise for Mitchell, who began as defensive line coach for the Steelers in 1994, holding that position until Cowher’s retirement after the 2006 season. Tomlin took over in 2007, retaining Mitchell as defensive line coach but also adding assistant head coach to his title. He stayed in those positions through the 2017 season. In 2018 he was strictly the Steelers’ assistant head coach.
“I’m not sure that I can offer sufficient praise and admiration for Mitch — as both a man and football coach,” Tomlin said. “Mitch has been a central figure in the success of the Pittsburgh Steelers for nearly three decades. He has coached some of the best players in this franchise’s illustrious history, and each one of them, to a man, would tell you their success was a direct result of not only Mitch’s coaching acumen, but also his mentorship, leadership and character.
“Those traits were most evident when he chose to attend the University of Alabama. Mitch’s path not only changed his life, but the lives of so many others. It’s impossible to truly measure his impact on the game, but I’m eternally grateful for the 16 years we worked together and wish him and [his wife] Joyce the absolute best in retirement.”
Mitchell started his coaching career at Alabama on Bryant’s staff from 1973-76. He then went to Arkansas (1977-82), followed by a three-year stint as a coach for the Birmingham Stallions (1983-65) of the USFL. He returned to college coaching in 1986 at Temple, then moved to LSU where he was defensive line coach from 1987-89 and defensive coordinator in 1990.
His first stint as an NFL coach came in three seasons with the Cleveland Browns (1991-93), leading to him being hired by the Steelers in 1994.
Mitchell was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2009, two years after being inducted into the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame (2007).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.