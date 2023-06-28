Three times in the last six months I watched the final game of an Alabama sports season and had the exact same thought. That’s the last time I’ll ever see that athlete perform in college.
Quarterback Bryce Young and defensive end Will Anderson completed their three-year college football careers with a win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.
Forward Brandon Miller helped the Tide to the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament but lost in the Sweet 16 to San Diego State.
And Montana Fouts led the Crimson Tide softball team to the Women’s College World Series before losing to Stanford in Oklahoma City.
The last time I had that thought about an Alabama football player was probably when I saw the hand of Devonta Smith wrapped up due to an injury in the national championship blowout of Ohio State three years ago.
I can’t remember having that feeling while watching the final game of an Alabama basketball game before this year.
And Fouts is so synonymous with Alabama softball it’s going to be hard to imagine the program without her.
The sudden and too-soon matriculation of star athletes has always been a part of college sports. But it’s still not common to have an athlete be so beloved or program-changing to the point fans feel something is being lost when a player leaves.
Georgia fans didn’t have that feeling about Stetson Bennett, though Tennessee fans certainly knew what they were leaving behind when Peyton Manning played his last game for the Volunteers.
Paolo Banchero was the No. 1 pick in the NBA last year, but no Duke fans lamented the end of the Banchero era with the Blue Devils, though Jabari Smith’s one year at Auburn had a similar feel to Miller’s at Alabama.
Young, Anderson, Miller and Fouts may not be the best players ever in their sports at Alabama. But they all accomplished something that will be remembered forever. In the case of Young and Miller, their journey into professional sports is historic.
For the first time in 18 years and only the second time ever, the same university has produced a top-two pick in the NFL and NBA drafts in the same year.
Charlotte will be the new home for Young and Miller. Young was drafted No. 1 overall by the Panthers, and now the Hornets have selected Miller with the No. 2 pick.
Young was the first No. 1 pick ever for Alabama football, while Miller matches Antonio McDyess as the highest-drafted Alabama basketball player.
The Alabama feat doesn’t match the accomplishment of Utah in 2005, when quarterback Alex Smith and basketball center Andrew Bogut were both selected No. 1 overall.
In 1966, Michigan had the No. 2 football player (guard Tom Mack) and No. 1 basketball player (Cazzie Russell).
Throw in the fact Anderson went No. 3 in the most recent football draft and the Tide produced a truly remarkable crop of top-end athletes this year.
In addition to Michigan in 1966, Utah in 2005 and Alabama this year, only three other schools have had a player taken in the top three of both drafts in the same year. They are Kentucky in 1978 (Art Still and Rick Robey), Texas in 2006 (Vince Young and LaMarcus Aldridge) and California in 2016 (Jared Goff and Jaylen Brown).
But with Anderson added to Young and Miller, Alabama is the first school to produce three top-three picks across the two drafts in the same year.
New stars will come along soon enough to fill the void of those who have moved on to start their professional careers in sports or some other field. With their emergence, most of the former stars will largely fade in the memory of fans.
But I don’t think that will be true with the current class of exiting stars at Alabama. Young, Anderson, Miller and Fouts did more than win a bunch of games in a Crimson Tide uniform. They all transformed the athletic program in a way that won’t soon be forgotten.
