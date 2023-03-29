It was quite the season for Cottage Hill Christian’s Tyler Thomas and St. Luke’s head coach Garreth Trawick. Thomas led a formidable Warriors team to the Class 3A South Regional title game, while Trawick led the Wildcats to the Class 2A state championship game in Birmingham. It was a winning season for both.
Cottage Hill’s season ended with a one-point, 72-71, loss to Hillcrest-Evergreen in the Class 2A regional championship game and St. Luke’s lost a one-point decision to Aliceville, 44-43, in the 2A state title game.
Still, both Thomas and Trawick will have winning memories of their respective 2022-23 seasons, just as they both will have a “win” to cap off the year; Thomas as the Lagniappe Class 1A-5A Boys’ All-Area Player of the Year and Trawick as the Class 1A-5A All-Area Coach of the Year.
Last season, Thomas’ twin brother, Trent, was the Lagniappe 1A-5A Player of the Year, so the award will stay in the family, which is fitting considering the twins are coached by their father, Adam.
The 10-player 1A-5A All-Area team includes Tyler and Trent Thomas, as well as teammate Shadrick Toodle Jr. Others named to the team include Bridges Simmons of UMS-Wright, Brandon Cooks of St. Luke’s, Joey Robertson of Orange Beach, Brittney Reed of LeFlore, Terrell Johnson of Vigor, Joe Brown of St. Paul’s and L.J. Holifield of Faith Academy.
Tyler Thomas, who has signed a football grant-in-aid with UAB, played well on both ends of the floor. He averaged 17.0 points and 7 rebounds a game while also providing 3.0 assists. He led the team in blocked shots and was a defensive presence in the paint. He is one of three finalists for the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 3A Player of the Year award, to be announced on April 6.
“Tyler is a hard-working guy,” Adam Thomas said. “He’s pretty heady in that he’s a quick study and he’s able to pick up on things. Coupled with the fact he does work on his IQ, in whatever sport it is, and along with his work ethic, that sets him apart in a lot of different ways. … He seems to take that to the next level every chance he gets. He’s going to come in and he’s going to put the work in. He’s a guy who you can throw multiple things at and he’s going to figure it out and be able to be successful at it. We’re looking forward to what he’ll be able to do with his next opportunity.”
Adam Thomas said he believes another factor that separates Tyler from other players is his dedication on the defensive side of the ball.
“One of the things that most people don’t think about is the defensive side of the ball,” Adam Thomas said. “The thing that held us together, for the most part, is he’s a defensive-minded guy and he was in the right place at the right time.”
Trawick led St. Luke’s to the Final Four despite injuries and other adversities the team had to overcome.
“There were a lot of things that went on in-house with injuries and sickness; our leading scorer went down, B.J. Cooks, with an injury early in the season, so we really had some young guys who had to start playing and hold the line for us,” Trawick said. “That internal fight, that only we knew about, was really the big thing, just the toughness of these guys.”
Cooks returned late in the year and the team gained a second wind, finishing 17-12.
“It was a testament to our seniors and their leadership over the past three years or so,” Trawick said of the success. “We wanted to get to the postseason, and they kept pushing and playing hard, and we made it.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
