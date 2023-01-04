Kelsey Thompson has always counted on herself, always been confident in her ability to make a shot, make a play and help her team be successful.
That comes from being a varsity high school player for six years at Davidson — from seventh grade to senior year — and a first-team All-State selection to boot. It comes from being the go-to player on her team for as long as she can remember.
But deep down, Thompson, a 5-foot-10 true freshman now playing for South Alabama, is shy and, by her own description, an introvert. She said she was looking forward to observing in her first season, looking forward to learning how to be a leader, learning to adjust her game and recognizing she doesn’t have to be the player making a big play every time that need arises.
She was on that path, but the path changed when injuries altered the course of the season and she found herself in a new position at times on the floor, being used as a point guard instead of a shooting guard, her natural position. And she found herself being considered a leader, just a few games into the season.
“It’s been kind of hard,” Thompson said of the transition. “I’ve never been around this many people and just the environment, going to college from high school. I basically could control what I could control in high school — go to class, go to practice, go home. In college, when you get out of practice you have to watch [film] and then you have study hall and you’ve got class. Even when you go to eat there’s like 200 people in the cafeteria. There’s a lot of movement and a lot of ongoing stuff. It’s been a struggle for me because I’m a very to-myself type of person. Even on the court, I’m very to myself and opening up and being vulnerable is something I’ve never done. So I’ve had my ups and downs.”
That has been true on the court as well. She has had games where she plays like a true freshman learning the college game, and there have been other times, including against Auburn when she scored 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds and added three steals and two assists in just her third college game, where she dominates as she did at Davidson, where she scored more than 1,500 career points.
“Essentially, I’m way better,” Thompson said when asked about the differences in her game from a year ago. “The one thing I came here to improve on is my defense and I feel like I’ve done that. Offensively, I’ve learned how to do different things. At Davidson, people were like, ‘You can do this the whole game, I’m totally fine with it.’ Now I’m with people who can do a lot of things too. … My pace and my attentiveness toward my teammates has changed.”
South Alabama head coach Terry Fowler said he has been impressed with what he has seen from Thompson, who leads the Jaguars in scoring (8.9 points a game), assists (27) and steals (24), and is fourth in rebounds (4.0).
“I think anybody who watched her play in high school — and I think she would agree with this — nobody ever questioned her talent, but I think some people questioned how hard she was going to work,” he said. “Was she going to be a selfish player? And she’s been none of that since she’s been here. I can probably count the bad days she’s had since she got here in June, there’s maybe four or five of those days. She has really made the adjustment from high school really well.
“She understands basketball. She loves basketball. She’s willing to put in the work and she’s always in the gym. She could be one of the really good ones here at South Alabama. It’s just a matter of consistency, and that’s going to come with maturity.”
Thompson said she’s happy she stayed home and signed to play at South Alabama. And there’s one main reason that was the case.
“I love my grandma,” she said of Pamela Miles. “That’s one of the reasons I stayed home. I feel like she’s done enough for me while I was growing up and I had a chance to stay at home. It’s not always about leaving just to explore the world. I feel like there’s plenty of time to do that. It’s only four years of college. So just to play the game — even if I’m having the worst game of my life, looking up and seeing my grandma there, I won’t let up. And even having high school friends coming to see me play, it’s fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.