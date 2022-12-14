BUBBA THOMPSON
L TO R: JEREMIAH JACKSON, TYLER HOFFMAN, TREVOR MCDONALD, BUBBA THOMPSON, ETHAN HEARN
 Photo by Tommy Hicks

Bubba Thompson remembers when he was a youngster, looking up to older kids around him who excelled at sports. As a Major League Baseball (MLB) player, Thompson has now become someone young kids look up to, and he said he wants to take advantage of their attention.

Thompson headlined the Bubba Thompson Baseball Camp last Saturday morning at the Lipscomb Athletic Complex where he once starred as a McGill-Toolen baseball and football player.

