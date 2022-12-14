Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Bubba Thompson remembers when he was a youngster, looking up to older kids around him who excelled at sports. As a Major League Baseball (MLB) player, Thompson has now become someone young kids look up to, and he said he wants to take advantage of their attention.
Thompson headlined the Bubba Thompson Baseball Camp last Saturday morning at the Lipscomb Athletic Complex where he once starred as a McGill-Toolen baseball and football player.
A large number of youngsters signed up for the camp — it was a sellout — and arrived ready to receive instruction on the various aspects of the game. Thompson was joined by a few of his friends from the area as well — professional baseball players Ethan Hearn, Jeremiah Jackson, Tyler Hoffman and Trevor McDonald.
For Thompson, the camp holds special meaning. He said he was presented opportunities when he was younger, and he views the camp as providing an opportunity to others.
“We had an opportunity to give all kids, from all walks of life, an opportunity that I had and keep it rolling,” he said prior to the start of the camp on Saturday. “It feels good. I’m out here trying to show them that if you work hard and put the work in and you’re a kid from Mobile, Alabama, then maybe one day you can take care of your family and also yourself.”
The camp, while instructional, was also designed with another purpose — to have fun and enjoy the day. The youngsters who took part in the camp appeared to be doing just that. The instructors, too.
Thompson was an all-state selection in football and baseball while at McGill-Toolen and he had Power 5 college offers in both sports. When the Texas Rangers made him a first-round selection (No. 26 pick overall), he chose to begin his professional baseball career right away, signing out of high school.
It has proven to be a good decision. Last season, Thompson, an outfielder, began the season in Round Rock, Texas, with the Rangers’ AAA team. In 80 games, he posted a batting average of .303 with 105 hits, 77 runs scored and 48 runs batted in. He also produced 13 home runs, 12 doubles and four triples while stealing a franchise-record 49 bases. He was caught stealing only three times.
Thompson was called up to the Major League club and made his MLB debut on Aug. 4. He played 55 games with the Rangers, batting .265 with nine RBI, 18 runs, 45 hits, five doubles, one home run and 18 stolen bases. His speed on the base paths and quickness in the field, not to mention the pop he also displayed at the plate, made him a quick fan favorite in Arlington.
“It’s a blessing,” Thompson said of being promoted to the Big Leagues. “They are the best of the best up there. Any time I get a chance to step out there on that field and lace them up, I’m going to give it all I’ve got. It’s a blessing because there are a lot of people in this world that don’t get the chance to get up there and play with the best of the best. I’m very blessed.”
His first game in the Big Leagues is one he won’t soon forget, and what he said he will remember most is the appreciation for making it to that level of his profession.
“It was good,” he said. “A lot of hard work. There was a lot of pressure, but you have to believe in yourself and all the work that you’ve put in to go out there and play with those guys. It was a good experience.”
Thompson said there is no slacking up now that he has reached the Big Leagues. If anything, it all ramps up the intensity and preparation in preseason workouts. Reaching the majors is just the initial step; staying in the majors is the key, and that’s Thompson’s plan.
“You have to go out there with an edge and believe in the work that you’ve put in and let everything else work out and go out there and play,” he said. “Being ready, getting my body ready and going into spring training strong, that’s my plan. I’m looking forward to the job.”
In other words, Thompson is being presented an opportunity and he doesn’t intend to waste it.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
