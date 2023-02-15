At the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Central Regional basketball tournaments in Birmingham, three teams from the Lagniappe coverage area picked up victories in Wednesday’s opening round of play. The wins put those teams in the regional finals.
All of the games took place in Class 7A competition, with Fairhope defeating Auburn 51-43 in boys’ play and Foley defeating Central-Phenix City 56-40 and Daphne topping Auburn 58-48 in girls’ play. In another boys’ game, Central-Phenix City defeated Daphne 73-52.
In girls’ play, Foley will take on Daphne at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the Central Regional 7A championship game at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham. In boys’ action, Fairhope will face Central-Phenix City in the 7A regional championship game at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 22, also at the Harris Arena.
Play continues Thursday in the South Regional at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery for area teams. In girls’ play, Davidson takes on Enterprise at 9 a.m. and Mary G. Montgomery faces Prattville in Class 7A, while in Class 7A boys’ play, Baker faces Enterprise at 10:30 a.m. and MGM meets Dothan at 1:30 p.m.
Here is a look at each of Wednesday’s games involving area teams:
GIRLS
Foley 56, Central-PC 40: Jestiny Dixon led the way for the Lions with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists. She was aided by Ja’Kovia Barnett, who scored 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field. Ashauntee Hobbs added 12 points, making 4 of 5 field goal tries and all four free throw attempts. She also chipped in three assists. Foley committed just nine turnovers in the game and held a 25-18 halftime lead which it extended to a 40-26 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
Daphne 58, Auburn 48: The Trojans improved their record to 18-11 on the year with the victory. La’Merrica Johnson’s 30 points sparked the Daphne offensive attack. She was 8 of 15 from the field and attempted 21 free throws, making 14. Johnson also had 17 rebounds, eight of those on the offensive end, and contributed three steals. Abby Johnson had 13 points, four assists and three rebounds, with Addison Luker scoring seven points and grabbing three rebounds.
BOYS
Central-PC 73, Daphne 52: The Trojans’ season came to an end against the Red Devils. Central jumped out to a big lead early in the game and used that to cruise to the win. The Red Devils led 28-8 at halftime, with Daphne scoring just four points in both the first and second quarters. Randy Williams led Daphne with 20 points, making 4 of 7 3-point tries. He also had five rebounds. Donovan Wilson added 18 points (6 of 6 at free throw line) and eight rebounds.
Fairhope 51, Auburn 43: The Pirates are now 26-2 on the season and on a roll. Auburn held a 28-20 lead at halftime, but Fairhope staged another second-half comeback to pick up the win. McRae Taul led the Pirates with 21 points and eight rebounds. Caden Creels produced 10 points, six assists and three rebounds, while Spence Sims scored 10 points and had four rebounds.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.