At the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Central Regional basketball tournaments in Birmingham, three teams from the Lagniappe coverage area picked up victories in Wednesday’s opening round of play. The wins put those teams in the regional finals.

All of the games took place in Class 7A competition, with Fairhope defeating Auburn 51-43 in boys’ play and Foley defeating Central-Phenix City 56-40 and Daphne topping Auburn 58-48 in girls’ play. In another boys’ game, Central-Phenix City defeated Daphne 73-52.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

