Three coaches with Mobile-area connections have joined the North Alabama coaching staff under new head coach Brent Dearmon, a Saraland native. Dearmon recently announced the hiring of DeShaun Davis as linebackers coach, Jake Bentley as quarterbacks coach and Thomas Johnston as defensive line coach. Davis played at Vigor and Auburn, while Bentley spent his final college season as South Alabama’s starting quarterback and Johnston went from Spanish Fort High School to UAB.

Davis, a Prichard native, played at Vigor where he was a two-time all-state selection but missed his senior season because of a knee injury. At Auburn, he earned All-SEC honors as a senior and was a three-year starter at middle linebacker. He finished his career with 266 tackles, which ranks fourth all-time in school history. He made 116 tackles as a senior.

