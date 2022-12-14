Three coaches with Mobile-area connections have joined the North Alabama coaching staff under new head coach Brent Dearmon, a Saraland native. Dearmon recently announced the hiring of DeShaun Davis as linebackers coach, Jake Bentley as quarterbacks coach and Thomas Johnston as defensive line coach. Davis played at Vigor and Auburn, while Bentley spent his final college season as South Alabama’s starting quarterback and Johnston went from Spanish Fort High School to UAB.
Davis, a Prichard native, played at Vigor where he was a two-time all-state selection but missed his senior season because of a knee injury. At Auburn, he earned All-SEC honors as a senior and was a three-year starter at middle linebacker. He finished his career with 266 tackles, which ranks fourth all-time in school history. He made 116 tackles as a senior.
Bentley played at South Carolina and Utah before finishing his career at South Alabama in 2021. At South, he threw for 2,476 yards and 17 touchdowns and was an honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference pick. For his career, he passed for more than 10,000 yards.
Johnston is the all-time career leader in tackles in Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) history with 675 during his time at Spanish Fort where he started 65 straight games. He was a three-time all-state linebacker, the Class 6A Lineman of the Year as a senior, Senior Bowl Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player of the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. At UAB he earned Freshman All-C-USA honors in 2017 and was a three-year letterman. He also lettered in baseball.
Of course, Dearmon, who recently served as offensive coordinator at Kansas, Middle Tennessee and Florida Atlantic, was also a high school coach in the Mobile area, including time as head coach at B.C. Rain. He graduated from Vigor and was a four-year starter at quarterback at Bethel University in Tennessee where he would later serve as head coach, leading the team to its best-ever record including a 10-0 regular season.
