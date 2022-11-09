The South Alabama men’s basketball team is scheduled to open its 2022-23 season Wednesday night at home at the Mitchell Center at 7 p.m. against the University of Mobile. The Jaguars, who produced a 21-12 overall record and 9-7 mark in Sun Belt Conference play a year ago, were picked to finish third in the league standings this season in the coaches’ preseason poll. Center Kevin Samuel was a first-team All-Sun Belt preseason selection, with guard Greg Parham II named to the second team.
After Wednesday’s season-opener, the Jags will play at New Mexico on Friday at 8 p.m. CST before returning home on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to play Alabama in a 9 p.m. game at the Mitchell Center that will be televised by ESPNU.
Mobile carries a 3-0 record into Wednesday’s game at South Alabama. The Rams defeated Point University 72-62 to open the season. Last weekend, the Rams participated in the Eagles Classic Invitational tournament in Pensacola, claiming the tourney championship. The Rams defeated Toccoa Falls College 100-53 in their first game, then beat Pensacola Christian 77-42 the next day.
The Rams are led by Trent Moye, who is averaging 17.7 points and 2.3 rebounds an outing. Ezra McKenna is scoring 13 points and grabbing 10.3 rebounds a game, with Corien “Pooh” Frazier adding 12 points and 3.7 rebounds per night. DaMariee Jones is adding 11.3 points and 8.3 rebounds to Mobile’s cause.
Alabama is already 2-0 on the season. It defeated Southern Illinois 73-64 on Oct. 29, then handed Longwood a 75-54 defeat earlier this week. Against Southern Illinois, Alabama was led by Brandon Miller, who scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds. Mark Sears added 13 points and four rebounds, with Noah Gurley scoring 12 points and grabbing six rebounds. Nick Pringle came off the bench to add 10 points and eight rebounds and Noah Clowney had eight rebounds.
Against Longwood, Miller had 14 points and 13 rebounds, Sears scored 12 points and grabbed a dozen rebounds, Clowney had nine points and 11 rebounds, Jaden Bradley provided 11 points and six rebounds and Ryan Griffen had 14 points.
Alabama will play Liberty Friday night before heading to Mobile to take on the Jaguars. For ticket information, contact the South Alabama athletic ticket office at 251-460-6047 or online at www.usajaguars.evenue.net.
Jag women top Badgers
The South Alabama women’s basketball team opened its season Monday night at the Mitchell Center with an 89-45 victory over Spring Hill College. The win boosted the Jags’ all-time record against the Badgers to 7-0.
South Alabama was led by Kiana Anderson with 14 points and 11 rebounds, with Nadia Howard and Jordan Rosier scoring 11 points each. Tristen Washington scored seven points and Emani Burks grabbed seven rebounds. Spring Hill was led by Madison Dowling with 11 points and eight rebounds. Nyaneit Puok had seven points, with Jordan Bowden scoring nine points and claiming eight rebounds and Tiana Smith scoring five points and grabbing four rebounds. The game was an exhibition for the Badgers and does not count against their record. They officially open the season in the South Region Crossover tournament in Tampa this weekend, playing Tampa on Friday and Rollins College on Saturday.
South Alabama now prepares to travel to Auburn for a Thursday game on the Tigers’ home floor at 7 p.m. Auburn opened its season with an 81-59 victory over Tuskegee. The Tigers were set to face Sam Houston Tuesday night, but results of the game were not available at press time. Against Tuskegee, Auburn was led by Honesty Scott-Grayson with 17 points. Aicha Coulibaly had 16 points and 12 rebounds, with Sydney Shaw adding 13 points and four board and Kaitlyn Duhon scoring seven points and grabbing three rebounds.
Badgers’ Kabamba honored
Spring Hill College men’s basketball player Beril Kabamba was recently selected to the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) all-conference first team in a vote of the league’s coaches. Kabamba, a Clearwater, Fla., native, was a second-team All-SIAC pick following last season. He averaged 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds a year ago and he has scored more than 500 points in his Badgers career. Last year he was selected as the school’s Male Freshman Athlete of the Year. The Badgers are picked to finish seventh in the SIAC West Division race this season.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
