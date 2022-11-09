University of South Alabama Basketball

University of South Alabama Basketball

The South Alabama men’s basketball team is scheduled to open its 2022-23 season Wednesday night at home at the Mitchell Center at 7 p.m. against the University of Mobile. The Jaguars, who produced a 21-12 overall record and 9-7 mark in Sun Belt Conference play a year ago, were picked to finish third in the league standings this season in the coaches’ preseason poll. Center Kevin Samuel was a first-team All-Sun Belt preseason selection, with guard Greg Parham II named to the second team.

After Wednesday’s season-opener, the Jags will play at New Mexico on Friday at 8 p.m. CST before returning home on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to play Alabama in a 9 p.m. game at the Mitchell Center that will be televised by ESPNU.

