It has been a sports year of accomplishments in the Lagniappe coverage area. The South Alabama football team produced its first 10-win season as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team, UMS-Wright head football coach Terry Curtis became the state’s all-time winning coach, the Bayside Academy volleyball team moved up a classification … and added another state title to its trophy case, and Saraland came away with its first state football championship, led by a group of sophomores.
It was also a sports year of loss. Mobile native and former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley died at the age of 90 and Hank Aaron Stadium remains empty and inactive and its future is uncertain. Major League Football came to town and before training camp was complete, the league shut down, citing financial issues.
There was no shortage of news. Mobile’s Carlton Martial, the Troy University linebacker, became the all-time leader in FBS in career tackles, Frank Sims retired as head baseball coach at Spring Hill College, the University of Mobile softball team produced a long win streak and a No. 1 national ranking and finished as national runner-up in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and the school’s men’s soccer team also finished as the national runner-up.
Mobile’s Willie Anderson was a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist and was inducted into the Cincinnati Bengals’ Ring of Honor, Bayshore Christian (1A) and Mobile Christian (4A) repeated as state baseball champions, while Orange Beach (1A) repeated as state softball champs. Former University of Mobile player Joe Espada was a member of the World Series-winning Houston Astros’ coaching staff, Steve Kittrell retired as head softball coach at Spring Hill, former McGill-Toolen and South Alabama standout Jalen Tolbert was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys and Mobile’s Jake Peavy and St. Michael head football coach and former NFL star Philip Rivers were inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.
Yes, it’s been quite the year. Of all the aforementioned items, and many others not noted, here are the Top 10 sports stories for the year, in no particular order, and with apologies to sports stories that didn’t make the list:
Carlton Martial breaks tackle record
The former McGill-Toolen standout and walk-on at Troy made his final season with the Trojans one for the record books. He finished the season with 135 tackles, giving him 577 for his career and making him the FBS all-time leader. He also set new career tackle marks for the Sun Belt Conference and Troy. He ended his Troy career with 14 tackles in the team’s Cure Bowl win over UTSA. He has been invited to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Bayside claims another title
It appears just as one can count on death and taxes, it is also a certainty — at least for the past 21 years — Bayside Academy will win a state volleyball championship. The team moved up to Class 6A last season and while finishing as runner-up in the area and regional tournaments, finished No. 1 in the state tournament. That’s a national record 21 straight for the Admirals and 31 total, which is also a national record. Ann Schilling’s program has won state crowns in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s (AHSAA) 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A classifications, the only sports program to accomplish that feat.
Dooley dies at age 90
Vince Dooley was one of the most decorated coaches and administrators in the history of college athletics and his influence over college football remained strong even after retiring as Georgia’s head football coach and athletics director. The McGill Institute graduate and former Auburn athlete led Georgia to the 1980 national championship. He was a four-time SEC Coach of the Year and won six different national Coach of the Year awards as well as the Paul “Bear” Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame (1984), Georgia Sports Hall of Fame (1978) and the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame (1989).
South Alabama has 10-win season
The South Alabama football team, in Kane Wommack’s second season as head coach, produced the best season the program has ever had as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team. The Jaguars finished at 10-3 on the year and earned a New Orleans Bowl invitation, their first bowl game since 2016. Although losing to Western Kentucky in the bowl game, it was a strong season for the Jags, who shared the Sun Belt Conference West Division crown with Sun Belt champion Troy at 7-1. Several players, including quarterback Carter Bradley, running back La’Damian Webb, defensive back Yam Banks and place kicker Diego Guajardo, set new school records (for passing, rushing, interceptions and points scored, respectively). The team was also 5-1 in road games, including a 4-0 Sun Belt road game mark.
Terry Curtis sets win mark
It was possible Terry Curtis could set the state record for career wins by a high school football coach this season, but his UMS-Wright team would have to produce a big season. It did, winning 12 straight games, and Curtis became the all-time wins leader with 348 victories (348-93 record in 34 seasons). His record at UMS-Wright is now 271-23 in 24 seasons and the Bulldogs have made the playoffs each of those 24 seasons, winning eight state championships. Just as impressive, Curtis is 74-16 in the playoffs at UMS-Wright and 81-23 all-time, while he’s 143-13 in region games with the Bulldogs and 171-23 all-time. UMS advanced to the third round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
Major League Football’s quick exit
Mobile was tabbed as one of four cities to host a team in the Major League Football four-game fall season, which was to be a soft opening of sorts for a spring season that would include eight teams. The spring season didn’t happen. Mobile, Canton, Ohio, Virginia Beach, Va., and Little Rock, Ark., were scheduled to field teams and each of the four teams arrived in Mobile for training camp, which was to feed into the season. But the league couldn’t pay its hotel bills, among other bills, when a major investor dropped out, and operations quickly shut down. League officials noted at the time of the shutdown plans were still to have the spring league, but to date nothing has been announced. The Mobile team had former NFL coach Jerry Glanville as head coach and the team was called the Alabama Airborne.
MCPSS builds stadiums
During the 2021 high school football season, the Mobile County Public School System announced plans to build on-campus stadiums for its member schools without such a venue — LeFlore, Williamson, B.C. Rain, Murphy, Vigor and Davidson. Because of a shooting incident at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex during a game and a dispute with stadium officials concerning security measures, MCPSS officials announced it would no longer play games at the stadium. But when the 2022 season rolled around and the new stadiums were not completed, Plan B was formulated, allowing 14 games at Ladd-Peebles. New stadiums at Davidson, LeFlore, B.C. Rain and Vigor will be ready for the 2023 season while Williamson and Murphy await word on when (and if) they will get stadiums. Each of the stadiums cost approximately $5 million or more to build.
Saraland wins state title
Saraland, a program that had reached the state championship game twice before in its history, finishing as state runner-up both times, made its third title game trip in December — and made it count. The Spartans defeated Mountain Brook to take home the AHSAA Blue Map trophy for its first-ever football state crown. Led by head coach Jeff Kelly and a group of talented sophomores, highlighted by Alabama commit Ryan Williams, the game’s Most Valuable Player, Saraland took the lead early and kept it. The Spartans finished the year with a 14-1 record, its only loss coming by one point in overtime.
Frank Sims retires
For 38 seasons, Frank Sims directed the Spring Hill College baseball program, including some of the program’s biggest moments. He announced prior to the start of the 2022 season his plans to retire at season’s end, and he did so. But not before winning his 1,000th career game as a head coach and leading the Badgers to the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) tournament championship and a spot in the NCAA Division II national playoffs. At a retirement reception for Sims following his final home game, school officials announced historic Stan Galle Field would be renamed Sims-Galle Field. He finished his Spring Hill career with a record of 974-920-3 at the school.
UMobile softball national runner-up
The Rams’ softball team came within one victory of having a dream season. The Rams started the season by winning their first 34 games and rising up the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Top 25 poll, all the way to the No. 1 position. That’s where they remained through the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) tournament championship and then the NAIA national tournament. The Rams entered the best-of-three national title series with only two losses all season, stretching the series to three games but falling in the title game and finishing the season 52-4.
