It has been a sports year of accomplishments in the Lagniappe coverage area. The South Alabama football team produced its first 10-win season as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team, UMS-Wright head football coach Terry Curtis became the state’s all-time winning coach, the Bayside Academy volleyball team moved up a classification … and added another state title to its trophy case, and Saraland came away with its first state football championship, led by a group of sophomores.

It was also a sports year of loss. Mobile native and former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley died at the age of 90 and Hank Aaron Stadium remains empty and inactive and its future is uncertain. Major League Football came to town and before training camp was complete, the league shut down, citing financial issues.

Carlton Martial

Carlton Martial
South Alabama football

South Alabama's Yam Banks intercepts pass in New Orleans Bowl
Terry Curtis

UMS-Wright Head Football Coach Terry Curtis
MLFB
LeFlore stadium.jpg
Saraland vs Mountain Brook Football

during the 6A State Championship football game, Friday, December 2, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (Scott Donaldson | The Lagniappe)
Frank Sims

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

