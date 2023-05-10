Spanish Fort baseball coach J.D. Pruitt was approaching the final minutes of his self-imposed 24-hour time limit to enjoy the Toros’ extra-inning Game 3 win over rival Saraland in the quarterfinals of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A playoffs, and truth be told, he was still enjoying the moment.
“It was fun,” he said of the best-of-three series on the Toros’ home field in which Saraland won the first game 3-1, but Spanish Fort fought back to claim two extra-inning victories — 8-7 in Game 2, 12-11 in Game 3 — and advance to the state semifinals.
Fun, for sure, but challenging as well. The two rivals threw everything at each other all weekend, both overcoming deficits in the final two games, producing one of the more thrilling postseason baseball series played in the area in recent memory.
“When you sit there and you’ve got time to decompress and reflect back on this past weekend — you talk about a high school environment, it was like a Friday night football game,” Pruitt said. “You don’t get that environment a lot in high school baseball but we had it this past weekend. And you know what? I think it’s because there is a natural rivalry that Spanish Fort and Saraland has and you couple that with everything that has happened with Spanish Fort and Saraland in the football realm, that just added fuel to the fire. It was quite an environment for our kids to play in and for them to experience. Then add the fact it was the third round of the playoffs, that just amplifies it even more.”
Large crowds attended each of the games and the enthusiasm and intensity were strong on both sides. That intensity was matched on the field.
“Both teams played their tails off and competed and just never gave in,” Pruitt said. “You look at Game 2 of the series, we’re going into the bottom of the seventh and we’re up four runs and they come back and put up a four-spot and tie it up 6-6. [In Game 3], they get a run on a wild pitch then they get a three-run jack [home run] to tie the game. They just never quit. And neither did our kids, obviously. It was just a hard-fought series with big play after big play. It was fun.”
In the deciding game, Saraland held leads of 4-0 and 10-7 and Spanish Fort was up 7-4 and later 11-10. When one team grabbed the lead, the other team fought back to either tie the game or retake the lead. So it seemed only fitting that in the eighth inning, with the game tied 11-11, Spanish Fort took advantage of a break, then made its own break to win the game and the series.
Newtown Gardner struck out but advanced to first on a wild pitch. He then stole second to put himself in scoring position. That brought Brayden Cooper to the plate, who slashed a single that scored Gardner with the winning run.
Spanish Fort now takes a 27-15 record on the road into the state semifinals against Stanhope Elmore. The teams will play at 4:30 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday. If a third game is needed it will be played at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. The winner of the series will play for the 6A state title the following week.
Is Pruitt concerned at all about a letdown following such an emotional and difficult series against Saraland?
“I had a conversation with our guys following the game,” he said. “I told them we’ve got a quick turnaround. … We’re going to enjoy this one for 24 hours, and we’ve got to come in and work tomorrow. We’ve got to get back into our routine. [A letdown is] a legitimate concern, but I do believe we have prepared this group of kids as best we could for this type of situation. … I don’t anticipate any type of letdown because that’s just the makeup of this group. You have to emotionally train yourself to be in the moment. Let’s face it, this hasn’t been the easiest playoff run for this group.”
But Pruitt believes his team is ready for the challenge.
“This is as much fun as I’ve ever had in coaching a group of kids,” he said.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
