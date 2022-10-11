When young golfers tee it up this weekend in the 63rd annual Mobile Junior Metro tournament at Azalea City Golf Course, they will become part of the event’s long history, as well as begin or continue their junior tournament resume. They will also follow in the footsteps of the hundreds of players who have competed on the same course and chased the same title.
“We have some guys like Gregory Jones who won the Junior Metro in the 1960s, so you’ve got guys who are in their 60s who remember winning this tournament,” Azalea City head professional Lawrence Auer said.
Admitting the Mobile Junior Metro is “my favorite event, by far,” Auer said he expects 70 players or more to take part in the two-day, 36-hole tournament Saturday and Sunday. Competition will take place in four divisions: high school varsity boys, high school varsity girls, 12-13 boys and 12-13 girls (junior varsity).
Originally, the Junior Metro would follow the main Mobile Metro tournament, which is held in June, with the junior portion played on Monday and Tuesday. When he arrived at Azalea City, Auer said he saw an opportunity to give the Junior Metro more exposure by moving it to a weekend in the fall.
“I thought it got lost,” Auer said of the junior event being played on weekdays. “I saw it as an opportunity to switch it to the fall, a football Saturday, and with weather like this. And by doing it on the weekend, you get parents and grandparents and siblings coming out to watch. It’s a big deal, rather than dropping [competitors] off at the course on a Monday and Tuesday. For those who play golf year-round, it’s their No. 1 sport, and this gives them something in the fall to look forward to. There are a lot of positives.”
The tournament moved to the fall in 2005.
The main attraction, though, is the history of the event, Auer noted.
“You’ve got the Junior Metro and the Metro that are attached to Azalea City and we now have multiple guys who have won both, which I think is extra cool,” he said. “We’ve had one player, Price Brown [now playing at UAB], who won the Junior Metro in October and came back in June and won the Metro, so for a while there he held both titles at one time. That was two or three years ago.
“And we’ve had a handful of guys who have won both titles. And when you get to the end of your golf career and you look back and say, ‘What were the highlights? What was cool about my golf career?’ If you can look back and say, ‘I was the city junior champion or the city champion,’ that’s pretty cool. When you’re talking to your grandchildren about playing golf at Azalea City, you can say, ‘I was the city champion or I was the city junior champion.’’’
Having the tournament played at the same course throughout its history is also a plus, Auer said.
“It’s all about that tradition, isn’t it? The course is essentially the same,” he said. “Conditions have changed, but the yardage and the layout and the bunkers and greens, they’ve all been in the same spot pretty much, which is good and bad. You can look back and if a guy 30 years ago shot this score, you can relate and compare.”
Thanks to excellent weather in recent days, Auer said, the course is in excellent shape heading into the tournament weekend.
The format also presents its own challenges as some of those competing in the Junior Metro will be taking part in a 36-hole tournament for the first time, Auer said. He discusses with parents whether their child is ready for the competitive nature of the event, if they’re ready to take that next step.
“For a lot of them it’s their first test of playing a two-round event, ‘Rules of Golf,’ there’s no picking up [and placing the ball],” he said. “That’s what I tell the parents. This is what’s required. It’s two days, 18 holes, count every shot. If they can do that, they are ready to play in it. And it really doesn’t matter what you shoot when you’re 12. You can’t get to the 14th hole on Saturday and then quit. So it’s a big jump for some of them.”
The tournament will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday with the older players teeing off first. For Sunday’s final round, play will also begin at 10:30 a.m., but with the leaders of the older divisions the last to tee off.
Trip Duke is the defending champ in the boys’ varsity division, with Frances Brown the girls’ varsity defending champion. Both are expected back for this year’s tournament. Henry Brown won last year’s 12-13 boys’ competition while Daisy Howard was the girls’ 12-13 winner a year ago.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
