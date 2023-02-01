Heart-for-Athletes-37.jpg
Courtesy of Heart for Athletes

Even the most casual sports fan is familiar with the drama that surrounded Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin during a nationally televised football game Jan. 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After making a routine tackle in the first quarter, Hamlin collapsed on the field. The medical team immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to restart his heart. After he was transported to a nearby hospital, officials eventually canceled the game.

Heart-for-Athletes-1 (1).jpg

To contact Mark, email sports@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Sports Writer

J. Mark Bryant got his start writing about sports in junior high while covering summer league baseball games at $2.50 a pop for the local newspaper in Pascagoula. After starting college as a pre-med major (Who knew they would schedule labs d

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.