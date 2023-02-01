Even the most casual sports fan is familiar with the drama that surrounded Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin during a nationally televised football game Jan. 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
After making a routine tackle in the first quarter, Hamlin collapsed on the field. The medical team immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to restart his heart. After he was transported to a nearby hospital, officials eventually canceled the game.
Hamlin continues to recover, but was able to visit his team’s locker room prior to a playoff game against the same Bengals. However, many still want to know why a 24-year-old athlete in top shape could end up in this situation.
That has been the mission of Amy Cockrell and her Heart for Athletes program locally. After her son, Sam, suffered a Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) while training for a triathlon, she worked with schools in Baldwin and Mobile counties to inform the public of the potential danger.
“Damar Hamlin’s SCA was an important reminder to all of us responsible for the health and safety of athletes,” Cockrell, who works as a pharmacist at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Mobile, told Lagniappe. “A Sudden Cardiac Arrest can happen to anyone of any age, in anyone who appears to be in peak physical condition.”
BEING PREPARED
Cockrell said there are two ways to prevent death in SCA.
“Primary prevention has been the emphasis of Heart for Athletes since 2014,” she said. “Heart screenings have been done on approximately 4,000 youth in the Baldwin County and Mobile County communities to identify youth at risk for SCA through EKG [electrocardiogram] screenings.”
Another tool has been the introduction of Project ADAM (Automated Defibrillators in Adam's Memory). This began in 1999 after the death of Adam Lemel, a 17-year-old high school student in Wisconsin who collapsed and died while playing basketball. Adam suffered from an SCA. Defibrillation with an AED could have saved his life. Adam’s parents collaborated with Children’s Wisconsin to create this program.
Cockrell said Adam had the same cardiac condition as her son. Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia is a rare form of cardiomyopathy that can cause deadly heart arrhythmias. She said Sam survived because the YMCA where he was training had an AED and a well-prepared and practiced emergency response plan.
“Project ADAM is an initiative supported by USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital that promotes secondary awareness by offering guidance and support on minimizing the risk of SCA in the community setting through CPR and AED response planning,” she said. “I and Dr. Lynn Batten [director of the division of pediatric cardiology at USA] offer leadership for both programs.”
While the tragic events on “Monday Night Football” cannot be overlooked, they could help the public be more aware of the dangers of SCA.
“Shining the spotlight of awareness of these programs already in place and ready to be implemented in our community is the silver lining that has come from Damar Hamlin’s SCA incident,” Cockrell said.
UPCOMING SCREENINGS
The Heart for Athletes program has several screenings planned in the next few months. The first will be Feb. 7 at Daphne High School. Following this will be March 7 at Spanish Fort High School, April 4 at Baldwin County High School and May 2 at Saraland High School.
The purpose of a heart-screening event is to attempt to identify any pre-existing heart conditions that could potentially increase the student’s risk of SCA when participating in vigorous physical activity or athletic competition.
During the Heart for Athletes screening event, each athlete will take part in the following evaluation:
- Medical history – Each participant will fill out and return a medical history form with the attached parental consent forms signed.
- Electrocardiogram (ECG/EKG) – This test is performed while the athlete is at rest. Electrodes (small patches) are placed on the surface of the skin. The test maps the rate, rhythm and functions of the heart, and prints a tracing for physician review and interpretation.
- Physician review – A board-certified pediatric cardiologist will be at the screening event and will review screening findings as described above. The physician may recommend a limited echocardiogram.
- Echocardiogram (echo) – An echo is an ultrasound image created by using a Doppler wand on the surface of the chest. This test will be performed by a physician at the screening event.
- CPR/AED demonstration – Each student will participate in a hands-on CPR demonstration.
- The screenings are provided free of charge. With any donations to Heart for Athletes, 100 percent of the contributions go toward their efforts to provide screenings to local teens. For more information, visit heartforathletes.org or facebook.com/SurvivorSCASam.
- “Heart for Athletes has a focus on primary prevention, finding kids with heart problems before they have SCA,” Cockrell said. “And Project ADAM has a focus on secondary prevention, what to do once an emergency happens like with Damar Hamlin.”
PROJECT ADAM SOUTH ALABAMA
USA Health is among 38 pediatric health systems in the nation that emphasize the importance of AED and CPR training through Project ADAM. The nationwide initiative is credited for having saved the lives of at least 200 children, adolescents and adults who experienced SCA.
“It is imperative to have an emergency action plan in place that is practiced and ready to implement,” Cockrell said. “The purpose of Project ADAM South Alabama is to ensure that there is a plan in place.”
USA Health recently posted a news release to promote the program. It can be found at usahealthsystem.com/news/project-adam.
