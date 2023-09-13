St. Michael vs Bayside Football

Bayside quarterback Sammy Dunn rolls out to pass during a preps football game, Thursday, September 7, 2023, in Fairhope, Ala.

 Scott Donaldson

Things weren’t looking good for the Bayside Admirals last Thursday night in Fairhope against the St. Michael Cardinals in the first Class 4A, Region 1 game of the year for both teams.

St. Michael held a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter. But the Admirals scored a pair of touchdowns in the final 12 minutes of play and then got a bruising, 12-yard touchdown run by Teague Broadhead in overtime for a 27-21 victory.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

