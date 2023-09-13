Things weren’t looking good for the Bayside Admirals last Thursday night in Fairhope against the St. Michael Cardinals in the first Class 4A, Region 1 game of the year for both teams.
St. Michael held a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter. But the Admirals scored a pair of touchdowns in the final 12 minutes of play and then got a bruising, 12-yard touchdown run by Teague Broadhead in overtime for a 27-21 victory.
The comeback earned Bayside the Lagniappe Team of the Week award. The Lagniappe Team of the Week is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
First-year head coach Barrett Trotter said the victory and the manner in which it was secured will only serve to help his team as it moves forward with its schedule, which includes a home game this Friday against 0-2 Wilcox Central in another 4A, Region 1 matchup.
“I’m obviously extremely proud of our kids and the way they fought and finished that game,” Trotter said. “It was awesome. And to have that kind of win, when we fight our way back and claw our way back, it’s definitely going to help us throughout the rest of the season just knowing that we can overcome adversity when things don’t look good, that we just need to keep fighting and never give up.”
The Admirals took a 7-0 lead in the game when Damien Tate found the end zone on a 16-yard run. But St. Michael would score the game’s next 21 points to take a 14-point lead. That’s when Bayside started its comeback. Quarterback Sammy Dunn threw a shovel pass to Tait Moore and Moore traveled 33 yards for a touchdown. The Admirals tied the game late in the fourth period on a 7-yard scoring pass from Dunn to Bo Anderson.
St. Michael had the ball first in overtime but threw an incomplete pass on fourth down, failing to score. Bayside took over and got the scoring run from Broadhead for the victory.
“I’m proud of our team and excited for them and just excited we got that win [over St. Michael] because, man, that was a big one,” Trotter said.
Bayside opened the season with a 33-7 win over Elberta and a 38-6 win over Pike Liberal Arts. The Admirals are one of three unbeaten Class 4A, Region 1 teams, joining Escambia County (3-0) and Jackson (2-0). They are also one of four teams with 1-0 region records heading into this week’s games, joining Escambia County, Jackson and T.R. Miller, which is 2-1 overall.
The way his team has produced its unbeaten record has stood out to Trotter.
“One thing that impressed me is how we’ve got players playing both ways and the level of detail and focus they’re able to give to both sides of the ball has been really great,” he said. “Offensive line-wise, I thought we’ve done a great job in the run game throughout every game so far. Our quarterback [Dunn] has put the ball on the money on almost every throw. I know he had a tipped ball that was a pick this last week but overall he’s been playing with really great accuracy throwing the football. In catching the football, we’ve done a really good job. Defensively, not as much this past week but in the previous weeks we controlled the line of scrimmage and we haven’t allowed any deep shots. On the whole right now, we’ve done a lot of things well offensively and defensively.
“We’ve obviously got a lot of things we can clean up, a lot of coaching points and details to be corrected at the end of every game, but to be able to have a new system installed and players playing fast and playing with confidence out there on both sides of the football has been a lot of fun.”
