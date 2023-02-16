Prep football

Barrett Trotter played at Auburn from 2008-11

 Todd J. Van Emst/Courtesy of Auburn Athletics

Bayside Academy ended its search for a new head football coach Thursday afternoon when Head of School Scott Phillipps and Athletics Director Jamie Ferguson sent out an email to those associated with the school announcing the hiring of Barrett Trotter.

Trotter, a former quarterback at Auburn who has spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Briarwood Christian in Birmingham, and who also has coaching experience on the college and NFL levels, will replace Phil Lazenby, who led the program for 16 seasons. Lazenby was not retained following the 2022 season in which the Admirals posted a 6-5 record, losing in the first round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 4A playoffs.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

