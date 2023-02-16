Bayside Academy ended its search for a new head football coach Thursday afternoon when Head of School Scott Phillipps and Athletics Director Jamie Ferguson sent out an email to those associated with the school announcing the hiring of Barrett Trotter.
Trotter, a former quarterback at Auburn who has spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Briarwood Christian in Birmingham, and who also has coaching experience on the college and NFL levels, will replace Phil Lazenby, who led the program for 16 seasons. Lazenby was not retained following the 2022 season in which the Admirals posted a 6-5 record, losing in the first round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 4A playoffs.
Phillipps said the school received 58 applicants for the position and trimmed the list a couple of times before narrowing the search to four finalists. After on-campus visits and in-person interviews with each of the finalists, Trotter was the one who stood out.
“We ended up having 12 (applicants) that we interviewed and any of them I would have been thrilled with,” Phillipps told Lagniappe. “We narrowed it down to four … and Coach Trotter, he’s one of those guys who just has a presence. He just exudes leadership, but he’s also an incredible Christian man, a family man, and the kind of person frankly I want my son working with. My son is a member of the football team and you’re thinking about what kind of man you want working with your children, and he exemplifies the kind of person you want working with kids on any level, football or not.”
In the press release announcing Trotter’s hiring, Ferguson said, “More than anything, we were looking for a man who would buy in to our culture and love and develop the young men in our football program. Everyone who engaged in our search knew football, but Coach Trotter stood out in regard to his passion and integrity. We know great things are in store for our football program. We are truly blessed to welcome Barrett Trotter to Bayside.”
Also in the press releases, Trotter was quoted as saying, “I am extremely grateful to the Bayside community and the administration for this opportunity to be your head coach. Our program will produce a championship culture that the student body and community can be proud of, both on and off the field. I look forward to building relationships with this team and developing men of high character committed to excellence.”
Aside from his coaching at Briarwood, where he graduated and played football in high school, Trotter was an assistant coach at his other alma mater, Auburn, as well as at North Carolina. From 2013-16, he was on the Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staff.
He served as Auburn’s starting quarterback in 2011, playing for the Tigers from 2008-11. He was a team captain his senior season and all four seasons at the school Trotter earned a spot on the SEC Academic Honor Roll.
The move to Bayside is a return home for his wife, Katherine White-Spunner Trotter, who graduated from Bayside in 2009. The couple is expecting the birth of a son who is expected to arrive just prior to the start of the 2023 football season.
Trotter becomes just the third head football coach in the program’s history. D.D. Thompson was head coach from 2001-06, posting a 22-33 record in those six seasons. Lazenby produced a record of 115-22 in his time as head coach, leading the Admirals to the playoffs in 13 of his 16 seasons, including an 11-4 mark in 2015 when the team reached the Class 3A state championship game.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
