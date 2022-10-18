Though he certainly has earned the right, you won’t hear Troy linebacker Carlton Martial talk about his achievements, not even when you ask him directly. He’s happy to talk about his team and his teammates and he’s quick to praise their play. But when it comes to his own accomplishments, he leaves that to others.
There are those — even opposing coaches — willing to speak on his behalf. His stats speak pretty loudly as well. Heading into Thursday night’s “Battle for the Belt” game against South Alabama at Hancock Whitney Stadium, Martial, a former All-State player at McGill-Toolen who was a walk-on at Troy and earned a scholarship before playing his first game for the Trojans, has 505 career tackles. That puts him just 41 tackles shy of the all-time record for career tackles in Division 1 football. This season, the 5-foot-9 (and that might be a generous measurement), 210-pound senior has made 63 tackles. He has five more games to reach 41.
He has earned national Freshman All-America honors, has twice been named a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference player and has earned other All-America nods over the years. He was a finalist last year for the Burlsworth Trophy, presented to the country’s top walk-on or former walk-on player.
Yet ask him what stands out about his career to this point and Martial says, “Honestly, what stands out to me is all the people I’ve met in the long time that I’ve been here. I’ve met some guys that will be a part of my life forever and I’m grateful for that.”
Ask him which accomplishment he’s most proud of — having a chance to break the all-time tackles record or having success as a former walk-on — and Martial says, “I like to try and keep my pride out of everything because pride can sometimes be a person’s downfall. I’m just proud of our [team’s] resiliency. That’s what I’m most proud of, bouncing back after the last two years not being the best we wanted.”
Told of his remarks, Caleb Ross, Martial’s head coach at McGill and now reunited with the linebacker as Troy’s director of operations and high school relations, just chuckled, having heard similar remarks over the years.
“He’s so driven,” Ross said. “That dude has been told his whole life he’s too short, he’s too small, he can’t do this, he can’t do that. It’s like he has the ultimate chip on his shoulder and he’s going to prove everybody wrong, every day. I don’t think he’d ever say something like that publicly, but it’s almost like he’s saying, ‘Please tell me I can’t do something. I hope you do.’ He is an impressive human being, and he is just as good a human being as he is a football player.”
South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack is also quick to speak of Martial and his abilities, and did so at his weekly press conference on Monday.
“I love Carlton Martial, just the way he plays the game,” Wommack said. “You turn on the [video] tape every week to prepare for an opponent and you’ll see No. 2 on it. I told him at [Sun Belt] Media Day [this summer] that he was my favorite player in the Sun Belt that doesn’t wear a Jag helmet. It’s true. The way he carries himself every single day, and the energy that he plays with; his teammates feed off of that energy. He’s not the biggest or the fastest guy out there, but he is a tremendous football player. … Anybody that loves the game of football, particularly us defensive coaches, the way he plays the game as a linebacker, you can’t not enjoy watching him play. … I’m certainly proud of Carlton and what he represents for the city of Mobile.”
Ask Martial what he believes his best asset is as a linebacker and, well, you can imagine the response he offers.
“Really the success isn’t anything with just me. It’s a team effort,” he said. “Those guys on the defensive line, I can talk all day about them. … I wouldn’t be able to do half the things or anything without those guys in front of me, and the guys behind me and the coaches. All the credit really goes to them.”
And chasing the record? Same thing. He said while others ask him about the countdown a lot, he isn’t focused on making a certain number of tackles a game. He has a different goal.
“If I have zero tackles the rest of the season but we win those games, that’s fine with me,” he said.
Martial will admit there’s a little extra feel to Thursday’s game than to other games — he’ll be playing in his hometown, against his team’s rival, in an important Sun Belt game. Both teams have five wins overall coming into the game and the winner will become bowl eligible. The winner also will take the lead in the Sun Belt’s West Division race.
And leading the Troy defense will be a player who wasn’t highly recruited out of high school, but one his teammates have said is the leader of their team, not just the defense.
“Even though he doesn’t have the stature, he’s blessed with unbelievable instincts,” Ross said of what makes Martial such a force at linebacker. “In 20 years, of all the guys I’ve coached in high school and in college, he may be the most instinctive player I’ve ever seen. I was his coach, but there’s probably only a handful of guys I’ve seen with his instincts. … It’s almost like the guy was born to play the game of football. He sees things so fast and reads things, and within half a second, and I don’t think he can tell you [how], he just knows where the ball is going to be.”
Martial himself won’t say it, but Ross will — it is Martial’s presence, as much as his physical abilities, that have led him to this point.
“His sophomore year at McGill, we were very average on kickoff returns, and we put him on the front line of the kickoff return team, the center guy, and I don’t know if he blocked a guy the rest of the year,” Ross said. “All I know is the rest of the year we’re running the ball out to the 45- and 50-yard line. It’s almost like just putting that guy on the unit automatically made the unit better. He may not have blocked a soul, but all of a sudden that unit was better.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
