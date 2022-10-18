Carlton Martial 2

Troy LB Carlton Martial

 Photo courtesy of Troy Athletics

Though he certainly has earned the right, you won’t hear Troy linebacker Carlton Martial talk about his achievements, not even when you ask him directly. He’s happy to talk about his team and his teammates and he’s quick to praise their play. But when it comes to his own accomplishments, he leaves that to others.

There are those — even opposing coaches — willing to speak on his behalf. His stats speak pretty loudly as well. Heading into Thursday night’s “Battle for the Belt” game against South Alabama at Hancock Whitney Stadium, Martial, a former All-State player at McGill-Toolen who was a walk-on at Troy and earned a scholarship before playing his first game for the Trojans, has 505 career tackles. That puts him just 41 tackles shy of the all-time record for career tackles in Division 1 football. This season, the 5-foot-9 (and that might be a generous measurement), 210-pound senior has made 63 tackles. He has five more games to reach 41.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.