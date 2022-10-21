Using strength up front on both sides of the ball, Troy ended South Alabama’s three-game win streak and won the annual “Battle for the Belt” with a 10-6 victory Thursday night before a national television audience and a sellout crowd at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
South Alabama, coming off an impressive offensive showing in a win over Louisiana-Monroe, was held to its lowest outputs in total offense (246 yards) and points this season by a Troy defense that limited the Jaguars’ rushing attack to a mere 31 yards.
It seemed every time the Jags produced an explosive play on offense a penalty erased the play and the offense wasn’t able to recover.
The win marks the fifth straight for Troy over the Jags and the Trojans keep The Belt for another year — the pro wrestling style championship belt that goes to the winner of the rivalry each year. The victory also marks bowl eligibility for Troy, which is now 6-2 overall and 4-1 in Sun Belt play. The win, a fifth straight on the year for the Trojans, also puts Troy in the driver’s seat in the Sun Belt’s West Division race.
The loss drops South Alabama to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in Sun Belt games. The Jags need one more win to become bowl eligible.
“They were smart in how they attacked us,” South Alabama heads coach Kane Wommack said after the game. “Credit them for what they did. I don’t mean to take anything away from them, but we earned that loss in all three phases, from penalties, from getting behind the sticks and then not executing in the run game well enough from a defensive standpoint on first and second down. That’s on us — South Alabama as a football team. And that’s something that we’re going to have to deal with and find a way to respond to.”
Troy took the lead on the first play of the second quarter when D.K. Billingsley scored on a 5-yard run. South Alabama was finally able to get on the scoreboard in the second quarter when Diego Guajardo booted a 41-yard field goal that trimmed the Troy lead to 7-3 at halftime. It marked the first time South Alabama failed to score a first-half touchdown since a loss to Troy in 2020.
The Jags’ defense limited Troy to just a field goal in the second half, a career-long 51-yarder by Brooks Buce, but South Alabama was only able to match the kick, Guajardo booting a 32-yarder that a cut the Troy lead to 7-6.
The Jags’ defense had a good game statistically. It allowed the Trojans just 266 total yards and South Alabama produced season highs in sacks (four) and tackles for a loss (eight). Yam Banks came up with his fourth interception of the year and Trey Kiser had nine total tackles, including six solo stops, while C.J. Rias and Charles Coleman had two tackles for a loss each. The defense even limited Troy to just one third-down conversion in 12 tries.
But the Trojans’ ability to pick up good chunks of yards running the ball on first and second downs, usually off the right side of the line, allowed Troy to produce long drives and keep the ball away from South Alabama’s offense.
Mobile native Carlton Martial, the former walk-on, moved closer to setting the all-time Division 1 record for career tackles with eight against the Jags, seven of which were solo stops. He now has 513 career tackles and needs 32 more to break the record. Another stat for the former McGill-Toolen standout: he finishes his career with a 5-0 record against the Jags, his hometown team.
South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley was 29 of 40 passing Saturday for 215 yards and one interception. Devin Voisin and Jalen Wayne had nine catches each, with Voisin collecting 93 yards and Wayne 68. La’Damian Webb, playing with injured ribs, carried the ball eight times for just 12 yards. Omni Wells was the Jags’ leading rusher with four carries and 21 yards.
Guajardo is now a perfect 11 for 11 on the season in field goal attempts.
South Alabama travels to Arkansas State for a 3 p.m. game next Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will be broadcast by ESPNU, the Jags’ third straight nationally televised game. Troy is off next week and returns to action Nov. 5 at Louisiana.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.