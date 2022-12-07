Rolling to its 10th consecutive victory, the Troy Trojans dominated Coastal Carolina Saturday afternoon at Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium, 45-26, in claiming a record seventh Sun Belt Conference championship in the league’s championship game. Troy, 11-2 on the year, raced out to a 31-0 lead midway through the first half despite three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Grayson McCall suiting up and playing for Coastal (9-3).
Junior quarterback Gunnar Watson threw three touchdown passes, two to RaJae’ Johnson, and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. He completed 12 of 17 passes for 318 yards and led the Trojans to points on five of their first six drives of the game.Johnson set Sun Belt Championship Game records with his 134 receiving yards and his 65-yard touchdown reception, which gave the Trojans a 31-0 lead with 9:57 to play in the opening half.
Troy scored on its first three possessions of the game and five of its first six possessions one week after scoring on its final five possessions at Arkansas State.
Brooks Buce opened the scoring with a 35-yard field goal and the Troy defense answered with a three-and-out. On the first play of the ensuing possession, Watson connected with Deshon Stoudemire for a 65 strike to put Troy in front 10-0 less than six minutes into the game. Just more than five minutes later, it was 17-0 Troy when D.K. Billingsley connected on one of his three field goals on the day.
“That was as good a feeling as I ever had after a game,” Sun Belt Coach of the Year Jon Sumrall said. “I’m proud of these kids. That’s what the best part of this is. These kids have worked so hard, and they’ve done so much, and they’ve been through a lot. To win five games a year for the last three years, there was a lot of change we brought to the staff, and a lot of it wasn’t comfortable.”
Troy’s defense made McCall and the Chants uncomfortable all night, including holding him to nine of 15 passing for just 69 yards in the first half. The Trojans also forced McCall into a pair of turnovers, a fumble that led to a touchdown in the third quarter, and an interception by T.J. Harris that sealed the victory late in the fourth quarter.
Mobile’s Carlton Martial, Troy’s leading tackler and a former McGill-Toolen standout, recorded nine tackles, which gives him 563 for his career. That number is tops all-time in Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) play, while it ties him for the all-time school record across all divisions. He should break the Troy mark and pad his all-time record when the Trojans play Texas-San Antonio in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 16.
Dilfer new UAB head coach
Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, who led the Baltimore Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XXXV, was named the new head coach at UAB last week. Dilfer, who has no college coaching experience, has served as head coach at Lipscomb Academy, a high school in Nashville, for the past four seasons. He led Lipscomb to the Tennessee state championship in Division II, Class AA last Thursday night with a 45-0 win over Christ Presbyterian, the second consecutive season Lipscomb has shut out Christ Presbyterian for the state crown. He is also head coach of the Elite 11 Quarterback Camp.
Dilfer replaces Bryant Vincent, who served as the Blazers’ interim head coach when former head coach Bill Clark announced his retirement to undergo back fusion surgery. The Blazers finished 6-6 on the year and are headed to play in the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 16 against Miami University of Ohio. Vincent is expected to coach the team in the bowl game.
“Trent is a proven winner on and off the field at all levels and will be a tremendous leader for our program,” UAB Athletics Director Mark Ingram said. “He is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who has played the game at the highest level for many years and he has coached some of the top quarterbacks who are currently NFL franchise players. … We have no doubt he is the right choice to lead our transition in the American Athletic Conference (AAC).”
UAB is leaving Conference USA for the AAC in July.
Dilfer said he is eager to get started in his new coaching venture.
“Having the opportunity to lead such a quality program like UAB is one that I am beyond excited about,” Dilfer said. “The investments the university has made for UAB football aligns with my vision of taking the program to new heights as we join the American Athletic Conference and compete annually for the highest prize of playing in the College Football Playoff.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.