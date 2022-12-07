Jon Sumrall

Rolling to its 10th consecutive victory, the Troy Trojans dominated Coastal Carolina Saturday afternoon at Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium, 45-26, in claiming a record seventh Sun Belt Conference championship in the league’s championship game. Troy, 11-2 on the year, raced out to a 31-0 lead midway through the first half despite three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Grayson McCall suiting up and playing for Coastal (9-3).

Junior quarterback Gunnar Watson threw three touchdown passes, two to RaJae’ Johnson, and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. He completed 12 of 17 passes for 318 yards and led the Trojans to points on five of their first six drives of the game.Johnson set Sun Belt Championship Game records with his 134 receiving yards and his 65-yard touchdown reception, which gave the Trojans a 31-0 lead with 9:57 to play in the opening half.

