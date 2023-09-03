South Alabama football

South Alabama QB Carter Bradley scores a TD

 Scott Donaldson/Courtesy of South Alabama Athletics

Buoyed by enthusiasm and high expectations heading into Saturday night’s game at No. 23-ranked Tulane, South Alabama’s football team was unable to take advantage of the moment and the opportunity, losing to the Green Wave 37-17 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

Turnovers, penalties and giving up big plays all contributed to the Jaguars’ loss as the season-opening game did not go as expected, certainly not as South Alabama fans had hoped.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.