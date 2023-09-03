Buoyed by enthusiasm and high expectations heading into Saturday night’s game at No. 23-ranked Tulane, South Alabama’s football team was unable to take advantage of the moment and the opportunity, losing to the Green Wave 37-17 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.
Turnovers, penalties and giving up big plays all contributed to the Jaguars’ loss as the season-opening game did not go as expected, certainly not as South Alabama fans had hoped.
“I thought (it was) just poor discipline on our part,” South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack said after the game. “Those are things we’ve got to get corrected in a hurry. Honestly, I was very disappointed in the lack of discipline and execution. Some of the big plays up top were just us not putting our eyes in the right place and doing our job. We’ve got an experienced secondary and we’ve got to do better than that.
“Some of the execution errors, mainly on offense, we’re just shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties. Those things have to change. We cannot be the team that we are capable of being by turning the ball over, by having undisciplined penalties and then not putting our eyes in the right place on defense. So, credit to (Tulane). They had a great gameplan and they executed it a whole lot better than we did. But you have to remember, this is a Tulane team that had two losses last season, a major loss at the start of the season, and ended up going to the Cotton Bowl. We’ve just got to make sure that our guys understand how much improvement they’ve got to have from Week 1 to Week 2.”
Trouble started for the Jags almost immediately when running back La’Damian Webb fumbled on the second play from scrimmage and Tulane recovered, turning it into seven quick points. The Jags would lose two more fumbles on the night and Carter Bradley was intercepted twice. When it appeared the Jags might be getting back in the game in the second half. The secondary gave up another long touchdown pass and the Green Wave reclaimed the game’s momentum, which it would not surrender the rest of the way.
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt was 14 of 15 passing for 294 yards and four touchdowns. He was sacked only once, fumbling on the play and South Alabama recovered. A short TD pass started the scoring, followed by a Green Wave field goal and a 10-0 first-quarter lead. Bradley scored on a 4-yard run to trim the Tulane lead to 10-7, but Pratt tossed a 47-yard TD pass to Jha’Quan Jackson, followed by a 47-yarder to Lawrence Keys III to make the score 24-7. A Diego Guahardo field goal of 36 yards put the halftime score at 24-10.
The Jags cut Tulane’s lead to seven points when Bradley threw a 7-yard scoring pass to Devin Voisin, but Pratt and Jackson responded with a 48-yard TD play that bumped the Green Wave lead back to 14 points at 31-17. Tulane would add field goals of 30 and 27 yards in the final period to complete the scoring and the win.
“We’ve got to be responsive to the things that we didn’t do nearly well enough and we’ve got to be responsive to getting those things corrected moving forward,” Wommack said of the Jags’ concentration in preparations this week for its next game against Southeastern Louisiana at Hancock Whitney Stadium at 4 p.m. “Football’s hard. It’s a tough sport, and you’ve got tough games like this and you have to bounce yourself back. I want to see a responsive football team and that starts in the way we prepare at the beginning of the week.”
Tulane remains at home this week to face Ole Miss.
