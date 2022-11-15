Turkey Bowl

The Senior Bowl will host its third annual Turkey Bowl Classic at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20. The Senior Bowl, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Greer’s Markets and Feeding the Gulf Coast are partnering with Mobile’s Mark Barron, a two-time national champion and All-America selection at Alabama who is also a nine-year NFL veteran, to donate 1,000 turkeys and sides to families in the Mobile community.

For the first time, the Turkey Bowl Classic will kick off the day with two games being played by the Senior Bowl’s NFL Flag League 9U and 12U winners. The other teams consist of youth park league teams, CYO (Catholic Youth Organization) and private school teams for players ages 7-12 in Mobile and surrounding areas inside Hancock Whitney Stadium from noon until 5 p.m. CST. 

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years.

