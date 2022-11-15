The Senior Bowl will host its third annual Turkey Bowl Classic at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20. The Senior Bowl, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Greer’s Markets and Feeding the Gulf Coast are partnering with Mobile’s Mark Barron, a two-time national champion and All-America selection at Alabama who is also a nine-year NFL veteran, to donate 1,000 turkeys and sides to families in the Mobile community.
For the first time, the Turkey Bowl Classic will kick off the day with two games being played by the Senior Bowl’s NFL Flag League 9U and 12U winners. The other teams consist of youth park league teams, CYO (Catholic Youth Organization) and private school teams for players ages 7-12 in Mobile and surrounding areas inside Hancock Whitney Stadium from noon until 5 p.m. CST.
The Senior Bowl will announce its Future Prospects team during the day. The team honors some of the best high school players in Mobile and Baldwin counties. The Future Prospects team will be presented at 1:45 p.m. Outside of the stadium, Senior Bowl staff as well as representatives of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Greer’s Markets and Barron, Senior Bowl committee members and its Ambassador Club members will assemble and provide Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families in the Mobile-Baldwin community.
“We’re excited about our third annual Turkey Bowl. It’s an event we look forward to each year,” Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said. “The Thanksgiving holiday is about family, food and football, and the Turkey Bowl celebrates all those things. This event gives our youth park league and CYO players an opportunity to play in the Jags’ stadium.
“Most importantly, it helps many families have the type of turkey dinner that everyone in our community deserves. We are grateful for our partners — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Greer’s Markets, Feeding the Gulf Coast and one of Mobile’s greatest all-time players, Mark Barron.”
This is Barron’s sixth consecutive year providing meals to families in the community.
“My goal is to help families come together and have a meal over the holidays,” Barron said. “Due to rising costs and inflation, I know the challenges that families are facing. I want to do my part in helping families in our community.”
Canova gets 400th career win
UMS-Wright girls’ basketball head coach Terry Canova has his team off to a 3-0 start this season, with the second victory a big milestone win. The 67-30 road victory over Baldwin County last Tuesday marked Canova’s 400th career win.
“I think more than anything it’s a time to kind of reflect on the number of players and the number of coaches who were involved in that,” Canova said of his reaction to picking up the 400th victory. “For me, I guess it would span over ... this is starting my 17th year here [at UMS-Wright] and another three when I was coaching in Louisiana, so a 19-year span. I’ve gotten a bunch of text messages from former players and the first thing I always say is, ‘You were a big part of a lot of those wins.’”
UMS opened the season with a 56-22 win over Mary G. Montgomery and added a victory over Vigor, 76-41, last Thursday.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.