USA South Alabama Basketball
University of South Alabama Athletics

South Alabama lost for the second straight game Sunday afternoon, falling to the UAB Blazers at Bartow Arena 76-68.

The Jaguars held a slim 31-29 advantage at halftime, but UAB outscored South Alabama by 10 points in the second half to come away with the victory. Greg Parham II did all he could to aid the Jags’ cause, but it wasn’t enough. He scored 30 points, including making five of 10 3-point shots. He was aided by Isaiah Moore, who has scored in double figures in every game this season. Moore added 19 points. Owen White had 11 points and four rebounds and Kevin Samuel had 14 rebounds, while Tyler Shirley added nine rebounds.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

