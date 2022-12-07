South Alabama lost for the second straight game Sunday afternoon, falling to the UAB Blazers at Bartow Arena 76-68.
The Jaguars held a slim 31-29 advantage at halftime, but UAB outscored South Alabama by 10 points in the second half to come away with the victory. Greg Parham II did all he could to aid the Jags’ cause, but it wasn’t enough. He scored 30 points, including making five of 10 3-point shots. He was aided by Isaiah Moore, who has scored in double figures in every game this season. Moore added 19 points. Owen White had 11 points and four rebounds and Kevin Samuel had 14 rebounds, while Tyler Shirley added nine rebounds.
The Jags, 3-6 on the year, also lost Wednesday in an 84-59 decision at Florida Atlantic. They next play Monday, Dec. 12, at Alabama A&M, then return to the Mitchell Center on Dec. 19 for a game against Spring Hill College.
Badgers now 4-4
Spring Hill College, 4-4 overall, collected a pair of recent Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) wins, topping Morehouse 68-65 last Thursday and Clark Atlanta 72-60 on Saturday. The Badgers are 2-2 in SIAC games. Against Clark Atlanta, they were led by Tana Kopa with 32 points, five rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals. Beril Kabamba had 10 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Against Morehouse, Steven Lyles led the way with 21 points and six boards. Kopa added 21 points and six rebounds, with Kabamba scoring 10 points, grabbing 14 rebounds and producing two blocked shots. The Badgers play home against the University of the Virgin Islands on Monday, Dec. 12, then follow with a home game against Edward Waters on Dec. 15.
UMobile collects split
In recent games, the University of Mobile Rams picked up a 72-67 victory at Talladega College on Tuesday, Nov. 29, but later lost a home game to Loyola of New Orleans 82-77. Both games were Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) matchups. The Rams are now 4-4 overall but 1-3 in conference games. Against Talladega, Ezra McKenna had 17 points and nine rebounds, with Corien “Pooh” Frazier adding 15 points, P.J. King scoring 14 points and grabbing four rebounds, and Trent Moye adding 14 points and five rebounds. In the loss to Loyola, Frazier had 22 points, eight boards and two blocks, with Moye scoring 14 points, DaMariee Jones providing 13 points and eight rebounds, and McKenna scoring 13 points and grabbing seven boards. The Rams play at Southeastern Baptist College on Friday.
WOMEN
Jags fall at Mercer
South Alabama, now 2-5 on the season, dropped a 64-46 decision at Mercer on Sunday. The previous Sunday, Nov. 27, they had picked up a 62-52 win at home against Florida A&M, a win that ended a four-game losing skid. Against Mercer, Nadia Howard led the way with 15 points and three rebounds, while Mobile’s Kelsey Thompson added eight points and four boards. Zena Elias scored six points, as did Casey Ferguson. In the win over FAMU, Tristen Washington had 18 points, Kiana Anderson had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Maggie Robinson had 11 points and six rebounds. The Jags play at Louisiana Tech on Monday, Dec. 12, then follow with a visit to Nicholls on Dec. 14.
Spring Hill 0-3 in SIAC
Spring Hill dropped a pair of SIAC games, losing 68-64 at Clark Atlanta and 57-48 at Fort Valley State recently, bringing the Badgers’ overall record to 1-7 and its SIAC mark to 0-3. Against Clark Atlanta, Iamunique Bowie scored 13 points and had 14 rebounds, with Emyria Harris adding 12 points and three assists. Nyameit Puok had 12 points. The Badgers next play Friday at Southern University in New Orleans in an exhibition game, followed by a home game Dec. 12 against the University of the Virgin Islands.
Rams now 3-8
The University of Mobile is 3-8 on the season and 1-2 in SSAC games. Recently, the Rams beat Talladega 60-57 but lost to Loyola of New Orleans 69-47 on Saturday. Against Loyola, Erica Jones had 10 points and six rebounds, and Alesha Temple added eight points. Nine Rams scored at least two points. Against Talladega, Jones had 20 points and eight boards, with Cosette Balmy adding 10 points, four steals and four assists. The Rams played at home on Monday, Dc. 12, against Dillard.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
