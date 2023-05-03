A recent national survey revealed that 70 percent of Americans considered themselves as sports fans. However, there would not be much to watch were it not for the participants in uniforms.
That is where athletic trainers come into the picture. Their job is to carry out rehabilitation programs for injured athletes. They specialize in preventing, diagnosing and treating muscle and bone injuries and illnesses.
As a direct result of this importance, the University of Mobile (UM) created its Master of Athletic Training (MAT) program. The school recently announced it has been granted initial accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education (CAATE).
UM’s two-year, 62-credit-hour MAT program prepares students through both didactic and clinical experiences to sit for the Board of Certification exam. The MAT program’s initial graduating class will be awarded degrees Saturday during a commencement ceremony on the University of Mobile campus.
A PROMISE FULFILLED
Program director Dr. Melissa Thomas said the accreditation process validated what she hoped others also could see in the University of Mobile’s MAT program. This included a committed faculty and students who were dedicated to the athletic training profession and unwavering in their decision to attend UM as the new program pursued accreditation.
“This is about fulfilling a promise I made to each of these students during their interview for admission, so telling them the program gained accreditation was the best feeling in the world,” said Thomas, an associate professor of kinesiology in the School of Health and Sports Science, College of Health Professions. She is also a Certified Athletic Trainer (ATC).
UM was officially notified in April of the initial accreditation decision after the commission’s peer reviewers completed a comprehensive on-site review of the program in January.
Thomas said the peer review team cited program strengths during its exit interview:
• The program’s small cohort sizes are ideal for maintaining exceptional didactic and clinical learning experiences. Students, faculty and preceptors expressed that the program's size allows for individualized instruction, learning and attention to detail in students’ growth, success and future career endeavors.
• The program offers a variety of quality clinical experiences across multiple patient care settings for all students. Preceptors demonstrate an altruistic desire to give back to the program and support students through any means possible. Students regularly engage in hands-on, autonomous clinical experiences throughout the program, regardless of setting.
• Dr. Matthew Busbee, MAT program medical director, demonstrates an evident commitment to the success of the MAT program by providing support to MAT faculty and learning opportunities to MAT students. Busbee has a robust history of working with athletic trainers and is a true advocate of the athletic training profession. Busbee demonstrates an evident commitment to his involvement in the MAT program across various interactions with students in clinical practice and through planned lectures. The program’s relationship with The Orthopaedic Group P.C. of Mobile also enhances student clinical practice.
• Simulation and collaboration through interprofessional education with nursing programs are exceptional. The state-of-the-art simulation facilities provide students with intentional simulation experiences, often through high-fidelity mannequins and equipment.
ACCREDITATION A TEAM EFFORT
Thomas said developing and implementing an exceptional Master of Athletic Training program at UM was a team effort.
A key team member was Dr. Megan Harper, DAT, ATC, who serves as coordinator of clinical education and is an assistant professor of kinesiology in UM’s School of Health and Sports Science, College of Health Professions.
“Dr. Harper continues to push students to excel through clinical education opportunities, push the limits of simulations, and use standardized patients for student learning,” Thomas said.
In addition, Thomas thanked each preceptor and adjunct faculty member listed who continuously showed a commitment to UM’s athletic training program.
The adjunct faculty included: Jennifer Thomas, Pharm.D.; James Fisher, PA-C, ATC; Kristen Rather, PT; and Dr. Lori DeLong, ATC, dean of the School of Health and Sports Science.
Preceptors and clinical sites included: Kelly Vinson, ATC, PTA – McGill-Toolen Catholic High; David Bentley, ATC – St. Luke’s Episcopal School; Chandler McCulloch, ATC – St. Paul’s Episcopal School; Rob Milam, ATC – Spanish Fort High; Rachel Alterio, ATC – Mobile Christian School; Robert DeLong, ATC – University of Mobile; Kyle McDowell, ATC – Bishop State Community College; Laura Beth Wright, ATC, and Baylee Kimbrell, ATC – Spring Hill College; Robert Lightfoot, M.D. – Victory Health Partners; Shawn McQuade, paramedic – Mobile County EMS; Matthew Busbee, M.D., and Karla Beasley, ATC – The Orthopaedic Group P.C.; Brian Risser, PT, ATC – Saraland Physical Therapy; Jon Hammontree, ATC – Hartselle High; Scott Armistead, ATC, Alex Villasanti, ATC, and Dalton Davis, ATC – FC Cincinnati Soccer Club; and Courtney Perkins, ATC – Alabama State University.
LOOKING TO THE FUTURE
UM just completed accepting admission to its next class in the Master of Athletic Training program. For information about the program, other areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 251-442-2222.
The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online associate, bachelor, master and doctoral degrees in more than 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, UM is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile on a campus covering 880 acres.
