And now they wait.
The University of Mobile softball team ran into a roadblock last weekend in Decatur in the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) tournament. That roadblock was the Middle Georgia State Knights.
The Knights defeated Mobile twice in the tournament, the second time in the tournament’s championship game, leaving the Rams, who were looking to repeat as champions, having won the crown a year ago, as the runner-up. It also leaves them with a bit of uncertainty as to their participation in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national tournament. Middle Georgia received the SSAC’s automatic berth into the national tourney by way of the tournament title.
While there appears little chance the Rams won’t receive one of the tournament’s at-large berths — they were the national runner-up last season and ranked No. 13 nationally heading into the league tournament — they had to wait until Tuesday afternoon when the national tournament field was to be revealed. (The bracket was not revealed before press time.)
In truth, Middle Georgia has been a thorn in Mobile’s side all season long, the Knights handing the Rams five of their 13 losses. Middle Georgia is ranked No. 16 in the country. Another SSAC team, William Carey, is ranked No. 22.
In Saturday’s title game, Middle Georgia used a 10-run fourth inning and a run in the first inning to claim an 11-0 victory over the Rams in a run-rule game stopped after five innings. Mobile managed just two hits in the game, both by Kristen Black.
In Thursday’s first round, Mobile collected an 8-0 win over Stillman. Caitlyn McRee was 2 for 3 with a double, home run and two runs batted in. The Rams scattered five other hits and Brinkley Goff got the five-inning win, allowing no walks and five hits while striking out one. In a 5-1 loss to Middle Georgia on Friday, Tempest Hebert was 2 for 2 with one RBI while Carleigh Bowden, Ashlyn Stewart and Katie Head had one hit each. A second game against Stillman on Saturday led to a 4-0 win. McRee was 2 for 3 with a double, Black was 2 for 4, Mattie Evans had a double and Stewart and Madilyn Sheffield had one hit each. Avery Harrell pitched all seven innings, allowing three hits and no walks and striking out two.
Mobile is 38-13 overall on the season and finished the regular season with a 23-5 record against SSAC foes.
BADGERS PLACE THIRD
Spring Hill College got off to a good start in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) tournament in Albany, Ga., last week, picking up two wins, including an upset of host Albany State. But the Badgers didn’t end the tournament as they had hoped, losing back-to-back games in the double-elimination event and placing third. The Badgers defeated Clark Atlanta 9-1 in the first round and followed with a 3-1 win over Albany State. But Edward Waters, the top-seeded team from the East Division, beat the Badgers 4-0 in 12 innings, then Spring Hill lost 4-3 to Tuskegee.
In the loss to Edward Waters, Spring Hill allowed four singles, a walk, a hit by pitch and a wild pitch that helped Edward Waters score its four runs. Against Tuskegee, the Badgers held a 3-0 lead heading to the bottom of the fourth inning. That’s when Tuskegee produced four singles and a double in scoring all four of its runs in the 4-3 victory.
Spring Hill ends the season with a 23-23 overall record and a 17-2 mark against SIAC foes in the regular season. It was the first season as head coach for Hanna Lythberg, who was promoted to the position after two seasons as pitching coach when Steve Kittrell announced his retirement.
Against Clark Atlanta, Bailey Cox was 2 for 4 with a double and three runs batted in. Paityn Desormeaux was 2 for 3 and picked up the win. Against Albany State, Macy Holt was 2 for 4 with a double and McKenzie King was 2 for 4. Desormeaux got the save and Emma Curry the win. Against Edward Waters, King had a double and two others had singles, while against Tuskegee, Whitnei Guidry was 2 for 4 and Amanda Glowacki was 2 for 3 with three others getting one hit each.
