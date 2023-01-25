University of Mobile Baseball
Courtesy of University of Mobile

Armed with a deep and experienced roster, University of Mobile head baseball coach Jon Seymour said he sees good things ahead this season for his team.

The Rams, who posted a 25-20 overall record and an 11-13 mark in Southern States Athletic Conference play a year ago, are looking for more success this season. The Rams placed sixth in league play.

