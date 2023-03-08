The University of Mobile announced Tuesday it has selected its inaugural class for its Athletics Hall of Fame. The first class includes five members — Dr. Sarah Thomas, Uwe Tittl, Peter Fuller, Dr. Terry Hopper and the late Mike Jacobs.
Thomas is a former women’s basketball player for the Rams but has achieved national recognition for being the first woman official hired by the NFL and the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl, which she did in the 2022 game.
The remaining members of the class are all former coaches at the school. Tittl, who currently is the school’s men’s and women’s tennis coach, is best known for his time as the women’s soccer coach, having led the program to a NAIA national championship. Fuller, a former men’s soccer coach at the school, led the program to a NAIA national title and a national runner-up finish during his tenure.
Hopper, who coached the school’s first-ever sanctioned sport, men’s golf, is retired. He led both the Rams’ men’s golf team and the Rams’ women’s golf teams to NAIA national championships. Jacobs, who died of a heart attack in 2019, founded the school’s baseball program. He led the program to an NAIA World Series appearance and 993 wins in his 30 seasons leading the program. The baseball field, Mike Jacobs Field, is named in his honor.
The induction ceremony is scheduled April 4 at 6p.m. at the College Woods Center. Ticket information is available online at www.umobilerams.com.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
