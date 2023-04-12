The No. 15-ranked University of Mobile Rams lost a home doubleheader last week against No. 10-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College in a pair of extra-inning games. The Rams lost the first game 3-2 in nine innings, then followed that with a 9-3 loss in 13 innings in the second game of the twin bill.
In the opener, Tempest Hebert was 2 for 4 for Mobile, with Kristen Black, Madi Robertson and Emily Butts adding one hit each. Georgia Gwinnett scored the winning run in the top of the ninth. In the second game, the game was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation play, then both teams scored a run in the ninth to keep it tied at 3-3. In the top of the 13th inning, Georgia Gwinnett erupted for six runs to claim the doubleheader sweep. Caitlin McRee was 2 for 5 with a double and two runs batted in, while Madilyn Stewart had a home run, Mattie Evans added a single and Hebert was 2 for 4.
The Rams were scheduled to play Spring Hill College at home on Tuesday. Results of the game were not available at press time. Mobile has a pair of Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) games this weekend. The Rams play a doubleheader against Blue Mountain at 3 and 5 p.m. on Friday, then play two games against Stillman on Saturday at noon and 2 p.m. All four games will be played at home. Mobile has a 25-10 overall record and is 12-4 in SSAC play.
JAGS SWEPT BY LOUISIANA
South Alabama lost each of the games in a three-game Sun Belt Conference series on the road at Louisiana last weekend. The Jaguars entered the series tied with Louisiana for second place in the league standings but ended the week in fourth place, with Louisiana now atop the standings at 10-1, followed by Marshall (9-1), Troy (9-2-1) and South Alabama (8-4). The Jags are 25-13 overall. Louisiana won the games by scores of 7-5, 8-0 and 2-0.
In the first game, Gabby Stagner had a home run, with Meredith Keel adding a double and three others getting one hit each. The 8-0 game saw Keel with a double and Mackenzie Brasher, Sasha Willems and Victoria Ortiz with one hit each. In the 2-0 loss, Willems had a double with Keel, Stagner and Odalys Cordova with one hit each. Louisiana scored both its runs on solo home runs.
The Jags were slated to play Nicholls at home on Tuesday. Results of the game were not available at press time. They will travel to Appalachian State this weekend for another three-game Sun Belt series.
SPRING HILL IDLE
The Spring Hill College Badgers took last week off. They enter this week with an overall record of 16-17 and a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) record of 13-1. The Badgers will play a doubleheader at Mississippi College on Wednesday in non-conference action, then return to Mobile for SIAC play Saturday and Sunday against Kentucky State. A doubleheader is scheduled at 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, with a 1 p.m. game slated for Sunday. They are scheduled to play a non-conference doubleheader Tuesday, April 18, at 2 and 4 p.m. against West Alabama on their home field.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
A validation study by PFM found that the city could bring in $105.7 million more than it spends if it annexes a portion of West Mobile into its city limits. Currently, Mayor Sandy Stimpson's office has proposed four maps that each alter the city's population in different ways.
While all the maps increase the population above 200,000, Map A brings in the most people, but also brings the city's Black voting-age population nearly level with the White voting-age population. Map B brings in fewer residents, but impacts the Black majority less. The same can be said for Map C. Map D would have the least significant impact on the Black majority, but would also result in the city's population declining below 200,000 by 2030.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.