Bishop State_MG_1531

Bishop State achieves longtime dream with baseball/softball complex

 By Lagniappe

The No. 15-ranked University of Mobile Rams lost a home doubleheader last week against No. 10-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College in a pair of extra-inning games. The Rams lost the first game 3-2 in nine innings, then followed that with a 9-3 loss in 13 innings in the second game of the twin bill.

In the opener, Tempest Hebert was 2 for 4 for Mobile, with Kristen Black, Madi Robertson and Emily Butts adding one hit each. Georgia Gwinnett scored the winning run in the top of the ninth. In the second game, the game was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation play, then both teams scored a run in the ninth to keep it tied at 3-3. In the top of the 13th inning, Georgia Gwinnett erupted for six runs to claim the doubleheader sweep. Caitlin McRee was 2 for 5 with a double and two runs batted in, while Madilyn Stewart had a home run, Mattie Evans added a single and Hebert was 2 for 4.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.