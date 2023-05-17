Columbia College, Mo., produced a five-run eighth inning Monday en route to taking a 10-7 victory over the University of Mobile in a first-round game of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national baseball tournament. The loss came in the Williamsburg, Ky., Regional, where Mobile is the No. 2 seed in the four-team regional, hosted by No. 1 seed Cumberlands.
The loss dropped the Rams’ record to 35-14 on the season and puts them in the loser’s bracket of the tournament. They were scheduled to play Reinhardt, Ga., at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, with the losing team being eliminated from the postseason. Reinhardt is the No. 4 seed, with Columbia the No. 3 seed. Columbia and Cumberlands were slated to meet later Tuesday in the winner’s bracket.
Results of Tuesday’s game were not available at press time.
Mobile held a 6-2 lead in the game heading to the seventh inning. In the top of the seventh, Columbia scored three runs, making the score 6-5, but the Rams added a run in the bottom of the inning to claim a 7-5 advantage. But Columbia’s offense caught fire in the eighth, scoring five runs, leading to the 10-7 victory.
The Rams produced 11 hits in the game, with Landon Moore going 3 for 5 and Trevor Wells adding two hits in three at-bats. Sam Bowman was 2 for 4 with a double, while J.T. Lastorka and Sean Mason both had a double and Jackson Breal added a home run.
Four pitchers took the mound for the Rams. Kyle White got the start, throwing 6.2 innings, allowing five runs and striking out six. Moore came on in relief, pitching just two-thirds of an inning and giving up four runs, all earned. Tucker Musgrove pitched two-thirds of an inning and Wells pitched one inning.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
