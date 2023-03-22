Baseball on the Pitchers Mound

The University of Mobile played a pair of National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Top 25 teams last week and in so doing picked up a pair of losses. The Rams lost an 8-4 decision to No. 2-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan on Saturday morning, then fell 17-3 to No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett in the afternoon. The Rams, who were unranked in the preseason, are currently ranked No. 8 in the NAIA Top 25. The pair of losses ended a 10-game win streak by Mobile and dropped the Rams’ overall record to 20-4. They are 6-0 in Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) play.

Against Tennessee Wesleyan, Trevor Wells was 2 for 4 with a double and Tucker Musgrove added a triple. Landon Moore was 2 for 4 and Sam Bowman offered a double to the Rams’ attack. Against Georgia Gwinnett, Wells was 2 for 4 with a home run and Moore was 2 for 3. Musgrove had a double as did J.T. Lastorka.

