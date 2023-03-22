The University of Mobile played a pair of National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Top 25 teams last week and in so doing picked up a pair of losses. The Rams lost an 8-4 decision to No. 2-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan on Saturday morning, then fell 17-3 to No. 5-ranked Georgia Gwinnett in the afternoon. The Rams, who were unranked in the preseason, are currently ranked No. 8 in the NAIA Top 25. The pair of losses ended a 10-game win streak by Mobile and dropped the Rams’ overall record to 20-4. They are 6-0 in Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) play.
Against Tennessee Wesleyan, Trevor Wells was 2 for 4 with a double and Tucker Musgrove added a triple. Landon Moore was 2 for 4 and Sam Bowman offered a double to the Rams’ attack. Against Georgia Gwinnett, Wells was 2 for 4 with a home run and Moore was 2 for 3. Musgrove had a double as did J.T. Lastorka.
Trevor Andrews still leads Mobile’s batters with a .446 batting average. He has a whopping 44 runs batted in (RBI) to go along with 10 home runs in 24 games. He is also having success as a pitcher. He boasts a 4-0 record as a reliever, having pitched just 9.1 innings and collecting 11 strikeouts and an earned run average (ERA) of 1.93.
Mobile returns to SSAC action this weekend with a Friday 2 p.m. game against Loyola-New Orleans at Jacobs Field on campus. The two teams meet again on Saturday in a doubleheader, with games slated to begin at 1 and 3:30 p.m. The Rams also have a doubleheader slated next Tuesday at Point University.
BADGERS WIN SIAC SERIES
Spring Hill College took two of three Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) games against Miles College on the road last weekend and finished a four-game run of games last week with a 2-2 record. On Wednesday, the Badgers lost 18-8 at Montevallo, then headed to Miles where they won a 13-4 decision on Saturday and split a pair of one-run decisions on Sunday, losing 15-14, but winning 7-6. Spring Hill is now 12-11 overall and 10-4 in SIAC games.
Against Montevallo, Luke Sweeney was 3 for 4 with a double and Gage Ragona was 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBI. In the first game against Miles, Norris McClure was 4 for 6 with a double, Jackson Bell had a double, home run and two RBI, Bryson Kirk was 3 for 5 with a double and three RBI, and Logan Clark got the win, striking out six. In the loss to Miles, the Badgers had 13 hits, with Bell going 3 for 6 with a double, Ragona going 2 for 5 with a grand slam and five RBI, Bryce Anderson going 3 for 6 and Sweeney adding a triple and three RBI. In the third Miles game, Bell was 2 for 2 with a homer and two RBI, Ragona was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBI, and Evan Langston got the win, striking out five in six innings.
The Badgers play Wednesday at AUM, then return home to face Kentucky State at noon on Saturday, followed by a doubleheader on Sunday at 1 and 3:30 p.m. in SIAC action. Tuesday, March 28, they play at home against Montevallo at 2 p.m.
JAGS DROP SUN BELT OPENERS
South Alabama, which entered Tuesday’s game against Auburn in Montgomery on a six-game losing streak (results of the game were not available at press time), was swept in its first three-game, Sun Belt Conference series last weekend at Georgia Southern. The Eagles defeated the Jaguars 10-6, 11-1 and 5-4. The losses dropped South Alabama’s overall record to 8-12 and it is 0-3 in Sun Belt play. The Jags also lost a home game against Alabama last week, 4-0.
Against Alabama, the Jags managed just three hits. In Game 1 against Georgia Southern, Will Turner was 3 for 5 with a double, while Trey Lewis was 3 for 4 with three RBI and a double. In the second game, Bell was 3 for 5, while Sullivan had a home run and two RBI in the third game.
The Jags will play a Sun Belt series at home this weekend against Louisiana, with a 6:30 p.m. game on Friday, a 2 p.m. start on Saturday and a 1 p.m. start on Sunday.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
